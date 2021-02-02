The life of the pioneer actor

“Life is quite funny when you look at it objectively from the outside. – Philip Seymour Hoffman

American actor Philip Seymour Hoffman is considered by many to be one of the greatest of his generation. Hoffman has proven his undeniable versatility throughout his illustrious career, with powerful performances in films such as Hood and Synecdoche, New York. The actor has won several awards and nominations for his work, including the Oscar for Best Actor. On the occasion of the 7th anniversary of his untimely death, we revisit the life and work of Philip Seymour Hoffman in tribute to his accomplishments.

Born in Rochester, New York in 1967, Hoffman grew up participating in sports activities such as wrestling and basketball. His parents separated when he was nine, making his mother the primary guardian of the children. It was she who instilled a passion for the performing arts in Hoffman by taking him to see local theatrical productions. When a young Hoffman saw a performance of Arthur Miller’s famous play All my sons, he was completely hypnotized. Much later in his career, Hoffman remembers: “I was permanently changed by this experience. It was like a miracle for me. At the age of 14, he had to take a break from sports for a while after a serious neck injury and decided to focus on acting. He was encouraged by his mother to join a drama club and he discovered his true calling in life. Although he first joined the club because he had a crush on one of the members, Hoffman developed a passion for theater and studied at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. in order to broaden their knowledge of the chosen art form while supporting themselves while working. as a bailiff.

After graduating from NYU in 1989, Hoffman worked off Broadway and held various customer service jobs to earn a living. Although he made his screen debut in 1991 Law and order episode, he would get his first major role in the 1992 film The perfume of a woman alongside Al Pacino and Chris O’Donnell. The film grossed $ 134 million worldwide and helped Hoffman bring attention to his work, which prompted him to quit his job at a delicatessen to fully focus on the theater. He considered the theater a vital part of his acting career and continued to appear in several stage productions, but Hoffman’s film portfolio also began to grow, with supporting roles in works like The Effort of 1994. Nobody is fooled where he had the opportunity to collaborate with his childhood icon Paul Newman. Hoffman was chosen by Paul Thomas Anderson in his first feature film Hard eight (1996) because the burgeoning filmmaker was impressed with Hoffman’s acting in The perfume of a woman, marking the start of a long and fruitful partnership.

Anderson is reportedly working with Hoffman on several other projects, including Boogie Nights, Magnolia and Love stuffed with punch But Anderson wouldn’t bring out the best of Hoffman’s talent until 2012 when he paired the actor with Joaquin Phoenix in The master. The director was blown away by Hoffman’s ability to shine:

“There is nothing he cannot do. Growing up, all I wanted to do was make movies. Never in my fantasy have I seen someone who looked like Phil Hoffman be part of this picture. But here we are, and somewhere along the way I found this actor who I think can do it all. He’s capable of so many things that you can throw anything at him.

During this early period of Hoffman’s flourishing career, he also worked with other notable filmmakers who helped elevate his work. He appeared in the cult classic of the Coen brothersThe great Lebowskiin 1998 and also played an experimental role in Todd Solondz’s black comedyHappinessthe same year he played a misanthropic pervert who harasses women over the phone. In a remarkably crass turn of events, he can be seen masturbating vigorously while engaging in one of these conversations, which has prompted critics to rightly applaud him for his honest portrayal of human depravity. Hoffman said of the role: “It wasn’t easy. It’s hard to sit in your boxers and jerk off in front of people for three hours. I was quite heavy and was afraid people would laugh at me. Todd said they could laugh, but they won’t laughatyou. He saw what we were working for, which was the pathetic of the moment. Sometimes gambling is a really private thing that you do for the world. He kept up the momentum of 1998 with increasingly powerful performances in 1999, finding Anderson inMagnoliaand played an upper-class snob in one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful projects of Hoffman’s illustrious career:The talented Mr. Ripley.

(Credit: Annapurna Pictures)

Around this time, Hoffman appeared in numerous stage productions as a cover of Sam Shepard.True Westalongside John C. Reilly which earned him a Tony Award nomination. He also appeared on an Anton Chekhov productionThe Seagullwith Meryl Streep and Natalie Portman. Hoffman was also recognized for his work as a director, directing several stage productions during this period, which helped him improve as an actor and director. Her on-screen character has continued to develop with the unique roles of each new project, including a devious music model / journalist in Cameron Crowe’s cult classic in 2000.Almost knownand an introverted and creepy English teacher in Spike Lee25th hour(2002) who has a crush on his 17-year-old student. However, his real breakthrough came in 2005 when he was cast by Bennett Miller as prolific American writer Truman Capote. Hoffman eventually received a role that allowed him to explore the dizzying heights of performance art, receiving widespread acclaim for his energetic performance and winning the Oscar for Best Actor. He later revealed: “Playing Capote took a lot of concentration. I prepared for four and a half months. I read and listened to his voice and watched videos of him on TV. “

Hoffman would go on to offer Oscar-nominated performances in films like Charlie Wilson’s War in 2007 and, a year later, in Doubt. However, his remarkable work during this time was probably the starring role in Charlie Kaufman’s beautifully confusing classic. Synecdoche, New York. He played a frustrated director who continues to work on his magnum opus until he is replaced by a minor character in the fiction of his life. Combined with the surreal and tragic script of Kaufman, Hoffman translates the cascading sadness of the theater of the absurd into the cinematic medium. Praising the wonderfully absurd storyline, Hoffman said, “Yeah, that’s different. It’s a challenge thrown in front of you that’s really exciting, you know? There is a lot to do in this movie. You know, there’s a lot going on in this movie. And going through all of that to really get through a man’s life like that I mean, that was really something. To really experience everything in such a magnitude. It’s intense. The later years of Hoffman’s career were marked by more wonderful endeavors, such as his portrayal of Willy Loman in a Broadway revival. Death of a seller and his latest collaboration with Paul Thomas Anderson: The master.

The actor struggled with drug addiction in college and relapsed in 2013. Although he received drug addiction that year, Hoffman was found dead in a friend’s bathroom on February 2. 2014. Official reports state that he died of an overdose caused by a mixture of various drugs, including heroin, cocaine and tranquilizers. One of the last performances of Hoffman’s career came during the 2014 adaptation of John le Carr’s novel. A very wanted man. Speaking of Hoffman’s intelligence and his weight on the actor, Carr said:

“It was hard and exhausting work, and probably in the end her downfall. The world was too bright for him.“