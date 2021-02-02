GameStop saga gets Hollywood treatment with multiple movies: report





Recent events surrounding GameStop’s stock market presence are being adapted to the cinema. Over the past few weeks, Reddit users have effectively staged a short squeeze on the video game retailer’s shares, driving up the price per share and wreaking havoc on hedge funds. The saga – which still seems to unfold – will be written for the big screen by Mark Boal, the screenwriter behind “Zero Dark Thirty” and “The Hurt Locker. “ Deadline reports that the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” star Noah Centineo will play a major role in the film while Scott Galloway, professor at NYU, technology guru and host of “Pivot”, will give advice on the project. GAMESTOP FRENZY ENCAPSULATED ‘FREE-FOR-ALL MARKET’: EX-NYSE CEO Brad Weston will produce for Makeready with Nick Styne of Definition Entertainment while Mark Sourian will be the executive producer of the film. The film is said to be in development at Netflix. Another event-centric image is also underway at MGM, the point of sale reports. New York Times bestselling author Ben Mezrich’s Book proposal “The Antisocial Network” on the subject was picked up by the studio and will also chronicle the internet community that sparked one of Wall Street’s most bizarre weeks. IN THE MIDDLE OF GAMESTOP PRICE ROLLERCOASTER, DEMOCRATS ANNOUNCE AUDITIONS IN THE “ BROKEN ” SCHOLARSHIP MARKET Author seemed to confirm the news on Twitter Monday, as Deadline reports that Michael De Luca (“Captain Phillips”) will reunite with Mezrich for the film after collaborating on “The Social Network”, based on “The Accidental Billionaires: The Founding Of Facebook, a Tale Of Sex” by Mezrich, Money, Genius and Betrayal. “ Stocks in this article AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC Aaron Ryder will also produce while Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss will produce under their Winklevoss Pictures brand. The point of sale reports that MGM is prioritizing the project. The exact direction of each of the films is unclear, as GameStop was not the only stock targeted by amateur traders. AMC and Nokia also saw their sales increase, causing the Robinhood trading app to block sales of certain stocks. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS MGM and Netflix did not immediately respond to Fox Business’s requests for comment.







