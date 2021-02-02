Ricky Powell, Hip-Hop Photographer Who Captured New York Culture, Dies Aged 59 | The music





Photographer Ricky Powell, who captured images of big names in New York culture and had a close relationship with the Beastie Boys, has died of heart failure at the age of 59. His manager Tono Radvany broke the news saying: I just want everyone to know that he was a very special man, and he will be sorely missed. Powell was born in New York City in 1961 and has lived in the city his entire life, primarily in Greenwich Village. He started taking photos in 1985 and developed an instinctive and improvised style; he described himself as an iconic photographer, by accident, taking professional photos on a dating tip. In 1986, he had his big chance by going on tour with the Beastie Boys and Run-DMC, after attending high school with Beastie Boys member Ad-Rock. This developed into other work for the burgeoning label Def Jam, including footage from LL Cool J, Public Enemy, and Eric B & Rakim. He was immortalized in a Beastie Boys song Car Thief Homeboy, Throws in the towel / Your daughter got bitten by Ricky Powell but also focused on topics beyond the hip-hop scene, photographing Andy Warhol, Madonna, Sofia Coppola, Jean-Michel Basquiat Keith Haring, Vin Diesel and more. He hosted a television show, Rappin With the Rickster, for six years during the 1990s, interviewing stars like Laurence Fishburne and Sonic Youth. Many books of his work have been published and a documentary, Ricky Powell: The Individualist, was released in 2020. LL Cool J was among those who paid tribute, claiming that Powell captured the culture, while Rev Run of Run-DMC said he took some of Run-DMC’s greatest photos and [was] a good guy. A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip celebrated his capture of life and DJ Premier called him an extraordinary photographer [who] captured some of the best hip-hop history. Q-tip

(@QtipTheAbstract) Rip 2 my man Ricky Powell. So official from New York … the evenings where he was swinging the slides … the jokes and especially his capture of life pic.twitter.com/qhinT9a10S

Roots drummer Questlove said of a first tour: Powell was that old character who taught us everything. On the last day, he told me to always save the memories, documents and photos; I never forgot that. Jonathan Shecter, co-founder of hip-hop magazine The Source, described him as an icon of New York’s counter-culture, an eccentric, hilarious and kind soul, the underdog you loved to love, a force of the original and unique nature in the city center.







