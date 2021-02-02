The daily pulse of Tuesday – Florida trend

Faced with a deficit, the fiscal hawk DeSantis seeks federal largesse

When Ron DeSantis was in Congress, he loathed federal spending so much that he voted against an aid package to help the New York City area bounce back from Hurricane Sandy. Now, as he faces a $ 2 billion COVID-19 shortfall as governor, he is taking on as much federal spending as he can get. DeSantis said the unprecedented nature of the pandemic caused him to change his mind about federal spending. Over the Orlando sentinel and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Florida lawmakers work on pandemic legal protections for healthcare workers

Lawmakers in Florida are trying to gain support for liability protections for healthcare workers and staff in long-term care facilities who have been on the front lines in fighting the pandemic. From PPE shortages, overcrowded COVID-19 rooms, and lockdowns in long-term care facilities, healthcare workers have faced many challenges over the past year. “They ran towards this crisis. They led, they cared with dedication, with commitment, ”said Mary Mayhew, president of the Florida Hospital Association. [Source: WJXT]

Florida launches campaign to reduce hit-and-run accidents

Even though the total number of hit-and-run crashes in Florida fell last year, the number of fatalities resulting from these crashes increased by more than 18%, according to the Florida Department of Motor Vehicle and Highway Safety. . As part of an effort to reduce the number of hit-and-run accidents and help close open cases, the state agency has launched a ‘Stay in the scene’ campaign for February, which is the hit-and-run awareness month. The aim of the campaign is to educate drivers on what to do if they are involved in an accident, the penalties for not staying on the scene and how to report advice to the police. [Source: WJXT]

Gov. Ron DeSantis says drive-thru vaccines will arrive in Florida as early as this week

Governor Ron Desantis hosted a press conference at the Villages on Monday afternoon. He provided an update on the amount of vaccine doses coming to the state, including a new plan to start drive-thru vaccination sites. He said the state regularly receives 266,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and that as of Thursday a drive-thru vaccination site at The Villages will become permanent. He is expected to receive 400,000 doses. [Source: Orlando Sentinel]

Closed Florida entertainment venues may soon see relief

It took a campaign of months for entertainment venue operators to secure a pledge of targeted federal relief during the coronavirus pandemic. Getting the money itself took even longer. But the U.S. Small Business Administration is about to finalize details on how venues, cinemas, concert organizers and other players in the entertainment industry can raise their share of $ 15 billion in aid. [Source: Tampa Bay Times]

ALSO AROUND FLORIDA:

›Husband and wife both receive employee of the year honors in Venice

Ron and Kelli Peyton, who met as high school sweethearts, became the first husband and wife couple to win the City of Venice Employee of the Year award. Ron won for 2017 in January 2018 and Kelly won for 2020 in January 2021. The program for nine-year-olds was started by Venice City Director Ed Lavallee, who joked that the Peytons had set the bar high enough for the other husband and wife teams. strive to achieve.

›Tampa Bay makes the most of Super Bowl week in less-than-great economy

There have been four previous Super Bowls in Tampa, some amid war and economic distress, but none rose to the challenges of this year’s event due to the coronavirus pandemic and its fallout. Tickets for Sunday’s game are limited to approximately one-third of the capacity of Raymond James Stadium. There will be no tailgating. As the usual fan festival and other side attractions take place, masks and social distancing are needed. Most player appearances will be remote.

›Universal: Blue Man Group will not reopen in Orlando

Blue Man Group’s production at Universal Orlando is closed for good, the station confirmed. The show, featuring sleek, silent men painted blue, has been dark since the station closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Blue Man Group will not be returning to Universal Orlando as we move to adjust our entertainment for the future,” said a statement from Universal Orlando.

›The stars love them. So do housewives. For this Miami workshop, Cuban ties are gold

Bad Bunny wears them. Much like Daddy Yankee and Jay Z. Al Pacino had one around his neck in Scarface. These thick and heavy gold chains (10 or 14 karat) have become the accessory of choice for many urban celebrities – not to mention the regulars in cafecito windows across Hialeah. Cuban connections from Miami, as they’re often called, can cost thousands of dollars, making it as much of a status symbol as luxury cars and fast yachts. While many local tiendas sell them, few make them locally.

