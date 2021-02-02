John Cena Can’t Wait To Return To WWE “ASAP” | Launderer report





Evan Agostini / Associated press John Cena discussed his WWE status on Monday during an appearance onTonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon. Fallon asked Cena if he would return to WWE at some point, and although Cena responded in the affirmative, he gave no solid timeline for when that might happen (starting at three minutes): “Right now I’m doing this, I’m filmingPeacemaker, and it’s going to take me a long time, “Cena said.” I can’t go back and forth due to international restrictions so at least for now I’m and here and I’m still away from WWE. But I can’t wait to come back as soon as possible. “ DinnersTonight showthe appearance came in the wake of an interview with Justin barrasso ofIllustrated sports in which he discussed not being available for WrestleMania 37 in April due to his acting commitments: “Right now, I’m in Vancouver filming Peacemaker, the series for HBO Max. Given the quarantine regulations, if I were to leave Canada, when I got back, I would have to quarantine myself for another two weeks. that would stop production. on the letter of the law right now, there is no logistical way i can be there. We are now filming through July. “ Cena took part in WrestleMania last year, as he faced off against Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Funhouse match. The circumstances were unique, as WrestleMania 36 took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This allowed WWE to get creative, as the Firefly Funhouse match was more of a segment and story than an actual match. Prior to that, Cena’s last legitimate match was a Fatal 4-Way against Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, and King Corbin on January 14, 2019, edition of Raw. Actor made Cena the very definition of a part-time WWE Superstar, but fans still expect to see him in the biggest show of the year given his status as a 16-time World Champion and the cornerstone of the company for so long. It’s possible Cena is completely honest about his status for WrestleMania 37, but he could also throw a smokescreen so fans don’t expect him to show up. This was the case two years ago at WrestleMania 35, when he appeared using his character from Dr. of Thuganomics although he was not announced for the show in advance. WWE would no doubt love to have Cena in Tampa, Fla. For WrestleMania 37 in front of a limited number of fans, but his availability is contingent on being able to break filming. ListenRadio Rust Ringfor all hot wrestling topics. Watch the latest episode in the player below(warning: one languageNSFW).







