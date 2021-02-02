Bollywood mainstays visit Kashmir; J&K Tourism plans a robust filming policy – VOYAGER’S WORLD

In Kashmir, there is no such thing as bad photography.

The same goes for videos and movies, which is why movies shot in Kashmir are extremely popular among the masses.

Whether classic blockbusters like Cashmere Ki Kali, Aap ki kasam, Junglee, Policeman, Betab, Kabhie Kabhie, Khoon Pasina, Karma, or recent hits like Bajrangi bhaijan, Haider, and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, the films presented the scenic beauty of Kashmir in all its glory.

After months of lockdown, things are finally starting to improve for the cinematic fraternity, which is keen to send its team to Kashmir.

Bollywood Big Banners Ajay Devgn FFilms, Rohit Shetty Films, Sanjay Dutt Productions, Lyca Films, Zee Studios, Reliance Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, Endemol, Marathi and South Producers were represented at the highest level by CEOs, production managers and EP seniors. In addition, vertical niche gurus of AD (Bharat Dabholkar) and food (famous chef Sanjeev Kapoor) and famous decorator (Nitin Kulkarni) were with the delegation. As are the board members of the Federation and the Western India Cinematographers Association. Nitin Tej Ahuja (CEO of the Producers Guild in India) was also part of the delegation.

The beauty of Kashmir is unparalleled and although the Hindi film industry has a long-standing relationship with the region’s cinematic splendor, it was wonderful to find it in person. Above all, it was heartwarming to revel in the warmth, love and legendary hospitality of the people and their immense love for Bollywood. We are extremely keen to do the same by encouraging film, television and digital content producers to shoot in J&K. The Guild can and will play a central role in helping the government formulate business facilitation and one-stop-shop policies that will help filmmakers. We appreciate the initiative of JK Tourisms to host this FAM and thank them for the same.

Ashish Singh, CEO of Lyca and Former Vice President of Yashraj until Tiger Zinda Hai, said: Yash ji has always loved Kashmir and has shot so many movies in Kashmir, until his last director. Jab Tak Hai Jaan, in which I was totally involved. We have always had great support in Kashmir, but if skilled labor and technical equipment were available locally, it would be a huge saving for any producer. We only took 16 crew to Paris and shot a big budget Befikre, with more than 200 local French teams. We will always support the local workforce. I am also convinced that Kashmir has the potential to become a hub for international film shoots, and not just Bollywood.



Itoo, Director of Tourism – Kashmir, J&K Government, said Bollywood has always appreciated the hospitality and love of the Kashmiri people. Our relationship with Bollywood spans decades and no other Indian state has made more films than Kashmir. Members of the FAM delegation saw for themselves the beauty of Kashmir, enjoyed its hospitality, visited the main designations of Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Srinagar and interacted with some of the highest authorities. We have taken note of their suggestions and advice and assure them that we will create a correct and friendly atmosphere to facilitate a smooth filming in Kashmir.

Abhijeet Patil, chairman of Dost E Kashmir, Raja Rani Travels, said the film fraternity does not need to be shown in Kashmir, but needs on-the-ground control of the post-Covid situation and the security in the valley. Most importantly, it was intended for the fellowship to engage with the highest authorities in J&K and update them on the changing trends in entertainment content, and guide them in some key aspects necessary to create the correct ecosystem. and conducive to a smooth shot in the valley. Even as the FAM is being rolled out, we have over a dozen requests for filming in Kashmir and that is a positive conclusion.

The familiarization trip had two important commitments.

Hon Lt Governors Principal Secretary Mr. Nitishwar Kumar, Tourism Secretary, Sarmad Hafeez and Add. Tourism Secretary Wassem Raja, interacted with the delegates during a video conference from Jammu, and assured that all micro and macro aspects will be implemented according to the requirements of the film fraternity.

The Kashmir Division Commissioner Pandurang Pole, also met the delegation over lunch, and micro-detailed immediate action points. The FAM trip also focused on developing the skills of local youth, alongside a robust one-stop-shop filming policy.