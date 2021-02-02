How Zendaya Law Roach’s stylist took on ‘Malcolm and Marie’

Malcolm & Marie marks some firsts for Law Roach. The film is the first time he has received credit for costume design. It is also his first foray into cinema. Her work typically appears alongside what’s on screen on red carpets, at parties and photo shoots. Pretty much anywhere you see a Hollywood A-lister. To name a few: make history actress Zendaya, her Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer , ’90s pop icon Celine Dion and R & B-esque sweetheart Ariana Grande.

These milestones for Roach are either long overdue or further proof that he is much more than a stylist to the stars. When Malcolm & Marie director Sam Levinson asked the self-proclaimed image architect to make a dress for his close friend Zendaya, a new kind of Hollywood magic emerged. The look was sharp enough to pierce the script, surfacing in the dialogue. You look good tonight, baby, yells Malcolm (John David Washington) from the kitchen to a James Brown song.

What? Marie (Zendaya) shouts back from the bathroom, sitting on the toilet, door wide open.

The dress is a tight, silvery A little number that arouses the desire of Malcolms. Zendaya told The Times in a statement that she was more than happy to work with Roach on the dress. We wanted this to be an iconic silhouette, she said. Law would send us sketches, add his own ideas, then marry different fabrics and test which ones had the best texture and sheen and how they reflected in the light.

Roachs’ work involves the construction of a building. He makes himself an image architect (a trademark term) who works more like an artist than a stylist. The Times spoke to Roach about his relationship with Zendaya, why women inspire him, and his practice of image building.

This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Where do you fit with Zendaya on the friends-to-work spectrum? Does this change?

Of course, it is. At the end of the day, yes, they were very close. But when were at work, shes the boss. I’m in the service industry, and my job is to bring things to her and help her feel the prettiest, most confident that I can. Because when I work, I work for her. But personally, I am his big brother and all that entails and all that that entails is who I am. When it was part of the relationship that was going on.

John David Washington and Zendaya in the movie Malcolm & Marie. (Dominic Miller / Netflix)

How much did you get from the character of Maries compared to the personality of Zendayas?

Well, she’s not Marie. She is not Marie at all. So it all came mostly from Sam [Levinsons] inspiration and what he sent me and what he told me he wanted. I kept in mind, of course, the physicality of Zendayas and things from my experience that I know would suit him. But yeah, it was me reading the script and trying to figure out who Marie was as a woman: her sex appeal and independence and all of that stuff went into creating the costume.

You have said you are inspired by women. What makes women so magical?

I think being a woman is an art form. It’s funny, because I’m going to sit and watch I’m going to sit on the floor like a kid and watch my clients do their hair and makeup. And it just transformed me back when I used to sit and watch my grandma roll her hair on Saturday nights and do her own manicure and pedicure. Everything was in preparation for Sunday morning. And it was just an art for me.

You have called yourself an architect of images. Describe your process and practice. What do you think of when you look at a play?

I have this really crazy ability to see a part and also see the end product. I can see a dress, I can see it on a client, I can see [their] hairstyle, makeup, I can see the jewelry, I can see them on the red carpet. So I see something, and I see it through and through, which I’m really interested in. Because I always take it for granted that everyone can see what I see, and they can’t. So I think that’s part of the art.

Is that how it starts? Do you find a single piece that you like and style from there? What does the master plan look like?

When I have a new client, I try to go see everything they’ve worn. I also have this ability to read body language and things through pictures. I can see a picture of someone and be just like, Oh, [there] was something she didn’t like about it. “And then I’ll ask the client later. And they’ll be like, Yeah, I didn’t really like the hair.” Or, we didn’t have time to change the dress. “And I can still understand that.

So I do this first. We research and see it all, then we separate the things we really like and the things that we think could be a little better. And then we try to start building a plan, based on these things. We integrate designers and silhouettes. So we build. Then his meeting with the client, the editing and then you see, the world can see the end result of all this hard work. It’s never just like, Oh, that dress can work. “It’s a little more detailed, the way I do it.

When I say Image Architect, I really dive into it and have a process similar to what a real architect does for a structure or building. I make my job a little harder, but I think it’s important. It is important for me to present my clients in the most authentic way possible. When you really want to dress.