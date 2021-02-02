Dubai closes bars, limits activities after virus outbreak spikes





Dubai has announced that it will close all bars and pubs for the entire month of February and limit other activities after a spike in coronavirus cases following New Year’s celebrations which have drawn visitors from around the world

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Dubai on Monday announced it will close all bars and pubs for the entire month of February and limit other activities after a spike in coronavirus cases following New Year’s celebrations which have drawn visitors from around the world whole. The sheikhdom also ordered restaurants and cafes to close at 1 a.m., as well as crowd limits at cinemas, hotels, shopping malls and other destinations. The move comes after Dubai insisted as recently as last week that we can confidently say the current situation is under control. It was then that coronavirus testing facilities and hospitals came under pressure after 17 consecutive days of recording daily coronavirus figures across the UAE. The announcement by the government’s Dubai media office blamed a marked increase in the number of violations of precautionary measures to the decision made by the city-state’s hereditary rulers. The measures are intended to strengthen efforts to fight COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of all citizens, residents and visitors, the statement said. Dubai, known for its long-haul carrier Emirates, the world’s tallest building, beaches and bars, in July became one of the first travel destinations to describe itself as open for business. The move halted the bleeding of its crucial tourism and real estate sectors after lockdowns and curfews hit its economy. With tourism restarting, the number of coronavirus cases reported daily has slowly increased, but has generally remained stable throughout the fall. But then came New Years Eve, a major draw for travelers from countries otherwise closed due to the virus who partied without face masks in bars and on yachts. In recent days, countries have blamed Dubai for imported coronavirus cases, including variants that feared they would spread faster. As daily reported coronavirus cases approached 4,000, Dubai sacked the head of its government health agency without explanation. He stopped live entertainment in bars, stopped non-essential surgeries, limited wedding sizes, and ordered gyms to increase space between those working out. It also now requires coronavirus testing for anyone flying into its airport. Asked about the hospital’s capacity after previously shutting down a field hospital, Dubai announced on Sunday that it had created two centers dedicated to treating coronavirus patients. Queues remained long at the emirate’s coronavirus testing facilities on Monday, with a large hospital telling patients some results would not come until after 72 hours. The United Arab Emirates had put their hopes in mass vaccinations, with Abu Dhabi distributing a Chinese vaccine through Sinopharm and Dubai offering the Pfizer-BioNTechs inoculation. The UAE says it has administered more than 3.4 million doses so far, ranking it among the best countries in the world. While the restrictions will likely affect Dubai’s vital tourism sector, countries have already taken a firm line on travel to the emirate. The UK, a major tourism source for the UAE, has already halted flights to the country over concerns over the coronavirus variants in that country. Dubai has also urged the public to report coronavirus rule violations to police. Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.







