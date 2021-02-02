Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut gets court summons in Javed Akhtar defamation case





Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Image Credit: PTI

Kangana Ranaut is back in the press after reacting to court summons she received in the Javed Akhtar defamation case. The Bollywood actress, who is currently in a legal dispute with the lyricist and screenwriter, took to social media to respond after being summoned to a Mumbai court, calling herself a lioness amid a herd of jackals in Hindi. It will be fun, she added. Ranaut was invited to appear in court on March 1. In November, Akhtar filed a criminal complaint against Ranaut for making defamatory statements against him on various news channels. The Manikarnika actress spoke out in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actors’ deaths at his home in Mumbai on June 14, which was first reported as suicide, have been re-investigated after scores of people alleged he was murdered. Javed Akhtar

Image Credit: IANS

Ranaut, who has talked a lot about the Bollywood connection and nepotism in the film industry, brought up Akhtars’ name in one of these interviews and linked it to Rajput’s death. Shortly after, Akhtar filed a defamation lawsuit against the actress, alleging that she had damaged her reputation with her comments. Akhtar also appeared in court last month to argue his case. Javed AKhtar with his wife, actress Shabana Azmi and son Farhan Akhtar

Image Credit: AFP

Akhtar is a renowned Bollywood veteran who has written award-winning films such as Sholay (1975) and Shakti (1982) with Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan. Akhtars’ son, Farhan Akhtar, is an established actor-singer and filmmaker in the industry, along with his daughter Zoya Akhtar, who has filmed projects such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

