Actor Michael Ealy talks about his new thriller ‘Fatale’ – CBS San Francisco





Weather forecast Tuesday morning with Mary Lee(2/2/21) 7 minutes ago

Amazing Stories of Rescue, Survival upon Awakening from the Big Sierra StormIn the aftermath of the Sierra storm, there are amazing stories of rescue and survival. Anna Giles reports. 7 hours ago

Series of violent attacks crush Asian communityThe violent attacks captured on video have put the Asian community in the Bay Area on edge. Betty Yu has more about a fatal beating in San Francisco and a series of violent robberies in Oakland. 8 hours ago

COVID: OUSD, Parents Plan Safe Reopening As In-Person Classes Resume in South BayAs in-person learning resumes in South Bay, members of the Oakland School Board held a virtual meeting with parents to discuss the reopening on Monday evening. Maria Medina tells us that the council wants the advice of parents on how to get students back to campus safely. 8 hours ago

COVID: Biden administration’s new mask rules take effect for travelersThe Biden administration’s new mask rules for travelers have just come into effect. Andria Borba explains what you need to know if you are planning to go on a trip. 8 hours ago

Author Vronique Tadjo talks to BR about his new book, “ In the company of men ”Author and poet Vronique Tadjo talks to BR host Jan Mabry about her book, “In the company of men”, and lessons learned from the 2014 Ebola epidemic that ravaged West Africa . Tadjo’s latest work, now translated into English, is an uplifting tale for the world as the coronavirus pandemic rages on, claiming more than 400,000 lives in the United States alone. 12 hours ago

Meet the new artistic director of Lorraine Hansberry Theater, Margo HallActor, writer and director Margo Hall talks to Black Renaissance host Jan Mabry about her new role as artistic director of famed West Coast African-American theater company, Lorraine Hansberry Theater. 12 hours ago

49ers launch the virtual museumKeena Turner, a 49ers alumnus, talks about the launch of the 49ers Museum virtual tour 12 hours ago

SF Dance Company Robert Moses Kin Celebrates 25th Anniversary SeasonArtistic Director Robert Moses speaks with BR host Jan Mabry about the company’s 25th anniversary season. Moses highlights the challenges we all face as we try to connect and create in the era of COVID-19. For more information on RMK, visit robertmoseskin.org. 12 hours ago

Actor Michael Ealy talks about his new thriller ‘Fatale’Actor Michael Ealy talks to BR’s Len Kiese about his new thriller, “Fatale,” directed by Deon Taylor. 12 hours ago

COVID: Lafayette vaccination site accused of shooting bad peopleA coronavirus vaccination clinic in Lafayette has been closed for claiming it was not giving vaccines to the right people. Juliette Goodrich says the doctor said it was a misunderstanding. 13 hours ago

COVID: SF’s first neighborhood vaccination center opens in Mission DistrictSan Francisco launched its first neighborhood vaccination site on Monday. John Ramos visited the center located in the heart of the Mission District. 13 hours ago

San Jose mayor and others call for removal of controversial Thomas Fallon statueDevin Fehely reports growing calls to demolish statue of San Jose’s first mayor Thomas Fallon (2-1-2021) 13 hours ago

EDD insists innocent woman in jail, suspends unemployment claimKristine Lazar reports woman locked in battle with EDD after agency told her her claim was put on hold due to her imprisonment (2-1-2021) 13 hours ago

Construction of Pittsburg’s Chick-Fil-A restaurant set to begin and causes traffic problemsConstruction will begin at Pittsburg’s very first Chick-fil-A restaurant, and while fans of the chain known for its chicken sandwiches are happy, neighboring businesses are worried about long lines once it does. opens. Don Ford reports. (2/1/21) 13 hours ago

Monday night weather forecast with Paul HeggenExpect windy and wet conditions over much of the Bay Area on Monday evening, with the rain subsiding overnight. Showers are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. Paul Heggen has the forecast. (2/1/21) 14 hours ago

San Francisco private investigator Jack Palladino dies of injuriesJack Palladino, a well-known private investigator from San Francisco, has died after being brutally assaulted outside his home last week. Andria Borba reports. (2/1/21) 14 hours ago

Elderly man dies in unprovoked attack in San Francisco84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee died just two days after being assaulted in the Anza Vista neighborhood of San Francisco. 16 hours ago

Former Raiders CEO Amy Trask Preview Super Bowl LV, 49ers Quarterback SituationKPIX athletic director Dennis O’Donnell interviews Amy Trask, former Raiders CEO and current CBS NFL analyst, on game day. Trask shares his prediction for Super Bowl LV and whether it’s time for the 49ers to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo. (2-1-21) 17 hours ago

GOP lawmakers try to reach compromise with Biden administration on COVID reliefSkyler Henry reports on continuing negotiations between GOP and President Biden on plans for next COVID relief package (2-1-2021) 19 hours ago

Music legend Tony Bennett diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease; Keep singing like alwaysTony Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, but that didn’t calm his legendary voice. Gayle King reports. (2/1/21) 19 hours ago

South Bay elementary students return to school for in-person learningEmily Turner reports reopening elementary schools in Los Gatos Unified School District for in-person learning (2-1-2021) 19 hours ago

MEDICAL MONDAY: Discussion on COVID-19 variants, vaccine boosters and moreAnne Makovec, of CBSN Bay Area, talks with Dr Laura Gross and Stanford Health Care about vaccine recalls as COVID-19 variants spread and whether double masking is effective in stopping transmission. 19 hours ago

