Love & Thunder is Ragnarok 2, not Thor 4





With Taika Waititi returning for Thor: Love & Thunder, the new MCU movie will be closer to a Ragnarok sequel than a fourth installment of Thor.

Thor is the only original MCU character to get a fourth solo movie in Phase 4, but Thor: Love and thunder was set up much closer toRagnarok 2than a real Thor 4. Taika Waititi brought a whole new style and tone to the franchise when it came to Thor: Ragnarok, and everyone agrees, including Taika himself, this approach will result in Love and thunder. This is great news for the fans Ragnaroks critically acclaimed and widespread popularity. Despite being one of the three main characters in Phase 1 of the MCU, Thor struggled to find his place as the leader of a solo franchise. The first one Thor received praise for Chris Hemsworth’s performance and the fantastic aesthetic of Asgard’s scenes, but many viewers criticized it for a lackluster second half, making it one of the weaker films of the phase 1. The following, Thor: The Dark World, is widely regarded as the worst movie in the entire MCU. In either case, Marvel struggled to balance the absurdity of the techno space gods with the epic scale of a fantasy story. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Every MCU Phase 4 Villain Created By The Heroes (& How) When Taika Waititi entered the scene for Thor: Ragnarok, the whole franchise has changed. Ragnarok traded in the first two films, a vast collection of forgettable side characters for Tessa Thompsons Valkyrie, Jeff Goldblums Grandmaster and a supporting role of Mark Ruffalos Hulk. The film also replaced the earlier, more generic-style episodes with a stunning Neo-70s sci-fi / fantasy aesthetic that immediately wowed fans. Finally, the Thor the franchise seems to have found its own identity.Thor 4made more sense than anotherIron ManorCaptain Americawould have for this exact reason. While Steve Rogers and Tony Stark both finished their stories cleanly in their trilogies, Thors was kind of rebooted inRagnarok. The aesthetics, tone and even the molding have been altered considerably, leaving the door open for a Ragnarok sequel in the same style the second film in a second Thor series, rather than the fourth from the original. TaikaWaititi even said it in a 2017 interview with Screen Rant, indicating that, I would do another one because I wouldn’t even want to do a fourth Thor movie, I would just want to do the second Ragnarok movie. Because it’s like in a way, yeah, there’s been this reinvention in an exciting way. While Thor: Love and thunder brings back characters from the first two movies like Natalie Portmans Jane Foster, it still feels more like a sequel to Ragnarok that of Thor or The dark world. The return of Lady Sif (Jaime Alexander), Jane and maybe others will likely be more of a reboot than retaliation, a chance to reinvent those characters who were less appreciated in the first two films in the brilliant Waititis style. Thor universe. All of this should be good news for fans and what to expect. Thor: Love and thunder. Next: Thor 4 Theory: Hela’s Ragnarok Death Setup Bale’s Love & Thunder Villain Marvel wasted the opportunity to tell the Avengers Coulson is alive

About the Author Rick stevenson

(334 Articles published)

Rick Stevenson is a Brooklyn, NY-based writer, editor, and performer. He wrote in television, film and games for over six years, in addition to various stints in bookstore, carpentry and television production. Rick studied writing at the College of William & Mary and the University of Oxford, and can say with some authority that they are both old. Comedian and improviser when not writing, he currently performs with Socialally Distant Improv on Instagram and is a founding member of the Oxford University House of Improv. He lives and dies for Avatar: The Last Airbender. More Rick Stevenson







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos