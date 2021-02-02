The newlywed Varun Dhawan enjoys marital bliss. The actor married longtime sweetheart Natasha Dalal in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug on January 24, 2021. Their families and a few friends were in attendance. Now he’s got back to work and work, getting his fitness routine right before starting work soon!

Aalim Hakim today shared a photo of Varun Dhawan striking a shirtless pose flaunting his abs. The hairdresser wrote: “Varun Ki Shaadi Ke Laddoo Nahin, Biscuits (Abs) Khao varundvn s body on fire.”

In terms of work, Varun Dhawan will be the next star of Jugg jeeyo jug with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani!

