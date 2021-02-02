Jackie Shroff is special, and not just for her birthday





5 unknown facts about Jackie 1. Unlike some of his publicity-hungry colleagues, Jackie Shroff is very shy in public. He hates talking about himself and if you insist on giving him an interview he will speak in mumbled half sentences and ask you to fill in the gaps. Once his most consistent male co-star asked him why he isn’t selling better. Because I’m no bar of soap, Jackie muttered. 2. He likes to sing. Rather than conversing, he will sing to himself. His favorite singers are MohdRafi and Kishore Kumar. He loves Rafi Saabs Main zindagi ka saath nibhata chala gaya from his favorite movie Humdono. Jackie also sang onscreen for her own character in Shiva Ka Insaaf. 3. Jackie starred in the first 3 D Hindi movie Shiva Ka Insaaf in which he played a superhero, a Zorro mask and all. Jackies’ son Tiger was inspired by his father to The Flying Jattwhere he played a superhero. Farq itna hai . Jackies’ superhero flew. The tigers sank. 4. Jackies’ favorite actor is Dev Anand, whom he shamelessly idolized and copied in his early days. Jackie also had a crush on Asha Parekh. When he finally met her, he couldn’t help but blush. 5. Although Jackie is a month younger than Anilhe played Anils older brother in Ram lakhan. When I once asked Jackie about this, he gave me a classic answer. Kya farq padta hai, Dost? Dev Saab was older than all of us. Yet he was the youngest hero in Indian cinema.

