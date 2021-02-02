Picard and Kirk’s common inspiration has always made them different

Star Treks James T. Kirk and Jean-Luc Picard are both based on the same literary character, the depth of which allows for different interpretations.

Star TrekThe two most iconic captains, James T. Kirk and Jean-Luc Picard, are both based on the same literary figure, Royal Navy officer Horatio Hornblower, but that takes into account their biggest differences. Gene Roddenberry created Star Trek in 1964, a series centered on Captain James T. Kirk of the USS Enterprise. Jean-Luc Picard captain of the fifth iteration of the USS Enterprise-Din Star Trek: The Next Generation, which takes place decades after the events of the original series. The two Captains also appear in several films, and there’s even an alternate reality Kirk in 2009. Star Treks Kelvin timeline. The themes of the Horatio Hornblower novels are still present in both Kirk and Picard, as are many common traits, but the depth of Hornblowers simultaneously allows for different interpretations in the two Captains.

Televised westerns like Train carquickly became a public favorite in the 1950s, spawning a new form of entertainment enjoyed from the comforts of home. Before creating Star Trek, Gene Roddenberry wrote scripts for many of these westerns, including Bat masterson, Highway Patrol, and Travel the weapon. He used his success in the popular genre to present his new space series to networks like Train carto the stars, by replacing wagons with ships and guns with phasers. The popular western, with the misadventure trips in Gulliver’s Travels, may have influenced Star Treks premise, but Roddenberry took inspiration from a different literary source for the protagonist of the series.

In its original Star Trekpitch, Roddenberry describes Captain Robert M. April (later changed to James T. Kirk) as a Horatio Hornblower of the space age. The fictional Royal Navy officer of the Napoleonic Warsera is the protagonist of a series of novels and stories by English author CS Forester, the first to come in 1937. Hornblower is a clever, duty-oriented leader whose career in the Royal Navy is marked by courageous feats of extraordinary skill and cunning, but despite his accomplishments and the admiration of his crew, the introspective captain is continually weighed down by fear and self-doubt.

The themes of Horatio Hornblowers’ adventures are evident in Star Treks two most iconic captains, James T. Kirk and Jean-Luc Picard. Like Hornblower, these men are often found in remote areas and must rely on their ship, loyal crew, and superior intelligence to resolve military and diplomatic crises. Hornblowers moving up the ranks of the Royal Navy goes hand in hand with his keen sense of duty and loyalty to the Empire. However, her loyalty is put to the test when her obligation to carry out orders conflicts with her responsibility to protect her crew. It’s a balancing act that Kirk and Picard must maneuver. Brash and stubborn Kirk routinely disobeys orders, especially when the safety of his crew is at stake. While Picard is more of a calculated leader, he is also not afraid of placing a morally desirable outcome on Starfleet’s orders. Hornblower, Kirk, and Picard are men of action, but Picard is more like Hornblowers introverted, intellectual in nature, the result of the network wanting a more action-oriented protagonist for Kirks’ TV debut.

One way to inject more action into the Star Trek TV series and movies must have the captains directing landing parties, which Horatio Hornblower rarely does in novels. Representing Kirk and Picard waiting for their crews to return while reviewing their decisions, like Hornblower, would be far less entertaining than their adventures on land. The Kelvin Timeline Kirk, while still a brash man of action, may be the only one Star Trek captain to truly embody the insecurities and self-doubt of the Hornblowers. However, like Hornblower, Kelvin Kirk is always able to take decisive action while maintaining a calm and confident demeanor around his crew.

CS Foresters’ fictional Royal Navy officer Horatio Hornblower is anything but a two-dimensional character, which is how he could serve as an inspiration to two Star Trek captains. and Picard are able to share certain characteristics with each other while bringing their own unique approaches to the captains chair. Despite being inspired by the Roddenberrys characters, Kirk and Picard are truly going where no man has gone before. After all, Hornblower has never had to deal with an alien race stealing his first officer’s brain or parasitic aliens infiltrating his crew.

