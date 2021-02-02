Bollywood ladies raise the bar on physical role transformation





Many actresses have taken inspiration from their male counterparts and are working on one film at a time, which is the moment when they set to work on such a drastic transformation.

New Delhi: We have often seen actors go through an intense physical transformation for their roles. Think of Aamir Khan in Dangal or Salman Khan in Sultan. Right now, however, it’s the turn of the leading Bollywood women to experiment with their bodies for roles. Many actresses have taken inspiration from their male counterparts and are working on one film at a time, which is the moment when they set to work on such a drastic transformation. The tendency for actresses to shoot for several films at the same time remains. However, those who want to perfect a specific look for a particular role have recently learned to stay away from other assignments during tenure. Here are the Bollywood actresses building muscle and gaining or losing weight for the roles. Taapsee Pannu Over the past year, Taapsee has been on a rigorous fitness regimen to become an athlete in his upcoming movie, Rashmi Rocket. She has gained weight and built the muscles of an athlete over the months. In one of his social media posts, Taapsee wrote, “The journey from 50 pounds (22.6 kilos) to 540 pounds (244.9 kilos),” to explain his radical transformation. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the sports drama presents the story of a girl named Rashmi and her journey from a small village to sporting glory. The film will be released in 2021. The actor Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the action spy thriller Dhaakad, and recently published an article from the film to reveal his first look at the project. At first glance, it’s obvious she’s upped her fitness quotient to acquire a super-fit look for her role. Kangana will take on an action avatar in the violent spy thriller, set against the backdrop of international espionage. Besides Dhaakad, Kangana also planned the release of Thalaivi. She would have gained 20 kilos to play a phase in the life of the late Tamil political actress Nadu J. Jayalalithaa. Kriti Sanon The actress has undergone a radical makeover for her upcoming film, Mimi. Kriti had announced some time ago that she gained 15 kilos for her role. The film tells the story of a girl who becomes the surrogate mother of a middle-aged couple. The actress has revealed that she needs to forcefully increase her food intake to gain weight. Tisca Chopra The actress will soon be seen in a web series, Fear. As she remained silent about the script, Tisca revealed that she had to lose a lot of weight to play her part. Speaking to IANS, Tisca said, “It takes a lot of physical effort in terms of intense physical training and diet changes. I need to have there a very skinny look. “







