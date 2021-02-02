What to expect from the documentary

There is a lot of confusion and just as much interest in what’s going on with Britney Spears. A new film attempts to purify the air.

On Friday February 5, Hulu and FX present Coaching Britney Spears, a New York Times documentary that takes an in-depth look at the lives of pop stars and court-ordered guardianship for a dozen-plus years. The documentary covers everything from the small town roots of Spearss and how she became an icon of it in the late 90s / early 2000s, to how the media portrayed her image and sexuality. . Neither Spears nor anyone on his team responded to requests to participate in the making of the documentary, meaning he relies heavily on people who once knew Spears, including Felicia Culotta, Spearss’s longtime assistant and accompanist.

In recent months, Spears has asked the court to remove his father, Jamie Spears, from his position as curator. A judge rejected the request, but the authors of Coaching Britney Spears Speak to Adam Streisand, a trial attorney who met with Spears and his family about possible guardianship at the Beverly Hills Hotel 12 years ago.

My first question was: Does Britney have the capacity to hire me? Streisand says to the camera. Does she have the capacity to take my advice? The first thing is that Britney was able to pass judgment: I understand what’s going on, I understand that I will not be able to resist this tutelage, or avoid this tutelage. It’s a pretty solid judgment. The second thing was she said, I don’t want my dad to be the conservative. It was his only request. She wanted a professional or someone independent.

Other attorneys are featured in the documentary and offer insight into how guardianship works, while those behind the Free Britney movement, a fan-led campaign to draw attention to what adherents see as unfair guardianship, explain why they are so heavily invested in Britney Spears and her freedom.

Ahead of the premiere, we chatted with director Samantha Stark about the research process, what she learned, and what she hopes viewers will take away from the film. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Why did you want to explore Britney Spears for a documentary?

[New York Times senior editor] Liz Day started it. Originally it was before all of these court files started to come out, so when we originally threw it there hadn’t been any public indications that Britney wanted anything to be. changed with guardianship. We didn’t think there would be much change on that front, so we started looking at the media coverage that had happened about it with the post- # MeToo lens and realizing just how much media coverage there was. was so misogynistic in a way that felt like he wouldn’t steal today. And then it also asks these questions, like why nobody brought up anything when those late night hosts laugh at her, her teenage sexuality, like why don’t we as a society say to not do that?

I was also very interested in these two images which have traveled with Britney all her life. One of them shaves her head and the other holds up that umbrella, and it seems like everyone is unconscious. I wanted to know what was outside the scope of these still images.

As we started filming, these court documents started to appear where Britney says she wants things in the Guardianship to change, which you can’t underestimate how revolutionary it was. It really made us want to dig into guardianship law and see what is legal and why.

You’ve secured an interview with Felicia Culotta, her longtime assistant / coach. What is difficult for her to agree to appear in the film?

It was really hard to get someone to talk at first. There’s been this cone of silence around Britney for so many years that it feels like no one wants to be the first person to speak. We had a spreadsheet of hundreds of people with everyone we could think of and we sent out requests and called people. A lot of people spoke to us in private, but it was difficult to get people to record and film with their faces. We have an all-female crew that does this. We wrote our entire pitch and wanted to re-evaluate things and correct a lot of the misinformation about it.

We wanted to find a female record holder to talk about her early career and we found Kim Kaiman, who is in the track. She was really surprised that we contacted her because people don’t really ask her for interviews about it. We talked to her a lot and she reached out to Felicia for us and that’s how we got her. It was several phone conversations and Felicia was impressed that we were going to Mississippi to interview her in person and she gave us a tour of her town and it gave us a better idea of ​​Britneys’ life growing up.

Speaking to a female record holder as opposed to a male, how do you think this will change the way people perceive Britney?

What [Kaiman] said and what was corroborated by several other people was the control Britney had over the creation of her image. The point that continued to be emphasized was that adolescents have sexuality. The reason Britney has been so successful is that she captured the dichotomy of what it is to be a teenager so well because she had sexuality and wanted to be a grown woman, and she also had a child in her and this is true for many teenagers. She was very ashamed of it and there were a lot of people who thought She’s sexualized, she doesn’t know what she’s doing, it’s disgusting, she’s a child and I think it was older people doing that, not the millions of tweens and teens who felt like something about him really spoke to them. We discovered in the play that kind of strength and control that she has over her body and her space as a youngster which I think is one of the big reasons for her success.

Its target audience was 12 and 13 year olds. Kim marketed her as your friend whom you idolize, but at the end of the day, she has the same hopes and dreams that you have. It was surprising to me because when I was interviewing a lot of these people from Free Britney, and the vast majority of them were in their late twenties, early thirties, almost all of them. And these are the same people who Kim marketed Britney to who are now standing outside the courthouse in protest. It was an eye opener for me because it worked so well because they really responded to seeing her as that friend they admired. And now, years later, seeing your friend you admired in a situation where it’s not clear if she’s happy or not, they’re still, like, he’s my friend that I idolize.

Many people in the Free Britney movement ask legitimate questions we should all be asking ourselves about the guardianship system.

What did you think of the Free Britney fans?

Many people consider them to be conspiracy theorists. It’s a really easy thing to do. I was surprised at how thoroughly and thoroughly investigated they were, and there are lawyers who are part of this group and people who have witnessed abuse of guardianship because there are abuses occurring in the guardianship system. And many of them ask legitimate questions we should all be asking ourselves about the guardianship system. Where are there conflicts of interest? Where are there gaps? We don’t know why Britney is part of it, but for example, a lot of people think it has something to do with living with mental illness. Whether a person living with a mental illness is under guardianship is a legitimate question to ask.

It is important not to write them off as conspiracy theorists. Of course, they checked everything they said and didn’t include anything that wasn’t true.

Is there anything you didn’t include that you would like to see in the documentary?

It could be a six-hour series. I heard a lot of these amazing stories from fans who were gay boys who grew up with her and this idea that she was criticized for her sexuality from a young age and was rebellious throughout her career by the following. Many of the loudest voices in the Free Britney movement are gay men who were boys when she was first growing popular. I found this very moving.

What do you hope this documentary accomplishes?

Hopefully this will give viewers a more precise and clearer perspective on who Britney is and who she was. I hope everyone questions our own complicity in the horrible things that have been done to them by us, by consumers. The reason Us weekly was able to pay these paparazzi so much money because people were buying the magazines. At one point, Wesley Morris, one of the writers on our film, said: No one was helping him because there was too much money to be made out of his suffering, and I think we show that to a new way. I also hope that people will come away with a look at the guardianship system and reflect on the issues it raises because of systemic issues.

Coaching Britney Spears airs February 5 on FX and airs on Hulu.

RELATED: Inside Britney Spears’ Battle

Stay up to date with everything you need to know about LA byfollow us on facebookandInstagram.