Ted Cruz says ‘Avengers’, ‘Watchmen’ make ‘rabid environmentalists’ the bad guys





In an interview with Daily Wire host Michael Knowles, Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) claimed that some films seem to portray “rabid environmentalists” as “bad guys.” “Have you noticed in how many movies rabid environmentalists are often the bad guys?” Cruz asked Knowles. Whether it’s Thanos or going to “Watchmen”. You know, where the left side is that people are a disease. They buy into the Malthusian line that there are too many people in the world … and everything would be better if we had fewer people, said Cruz. Yep. https://t.co/HyW7Vx4OLN Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 1, 2021 The Malthusian theory, Cruz alluded to the fact that as the population increases, there will not be enough food or other resources to support the population. Cruz said that Thanos, the villain of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” wanting to wipe out 50% of all life in the universe is an example of rabid environmentalists who are the villains. . Cruz got feedback on Twitter for his suggestion. “Watchmen” writer and producer Lila Byock responded to Cruz on Twitter, saying: Literally what are you talking about? Hi, @SenTedCruz, Watchmen writer / producer here. Literally what are you talking about? https://t.co/9s9nqHcPke Lila Byock (@LByock) February 2, 2021 I’m actually amazed at how much Cruz knows about the Avengers. And going back to the original Watchmen book on Veidt’s plan to sacrifice millions of New Yorkers for the biggest global plan, Mark Millar, comic book author and Netflixs division president, tweeted. I have the impression of hallucinating this interview during the Lockdown Day 300 … I’m actually amazed at how much Cruz knows about the Avengers. And back to Watchmen’s original book for Veidt’s plan to sacrifice millions of New Yorkers for the larger world plan. I have the impression of hallucinating this interview during the Lockdown Day 300 … https://t.co/oHlYsMyktU Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) February 2, 2021 Cruz has been at odds with Democrats on environmental issues, the latest clash over President Biden’s proposal to halt work on the Keystone XL project. Administrator Biden’s message to U.S. blue-collar workers: If you’re an energy worker, find a new job, Cruz tweeted.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos