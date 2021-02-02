Marilyn Manson denies Evan Rachel Wood’s abuse allegations

Marilyn Manson responded Monday evening to Evan Rachel Wood and several other people who accused him of abuse in testimonies posted earlier today on Instagram.

On his own Instagram, the musician and actor denied the allegations, calling his accusers statements of horrific distortions of reality. Manson also denied allegations of abuse in 2018 stemming from an alleged 2011 incident, which he dismissed at the time as either completely illusory or part of a calculated attempt to generate publicity.

Obviously, my art and my life have been the subject of controversy for a long time, but these recent claims about me are horrific distortions of reality, Manson posted on Instagram Monday. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how and why others now choose to distort the past, it is the truth.

A representative for Wood declined to comment on Mansons’ response when contacted by The Times on Tuesday.

Shortly after Manson released his statement, Deadline reported that the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) was no longer representing him, the latest blow to his career after allegations surfaced on Monday.

Mansons’ statement came hours after Wood identified the singer, whose first name is Brian Warner, as his alleged attacker. When she was 19 and 37, Wood and Manson began dating publicly in 2007 and got engaged later in 2010 before going their separate ways in August of that year.

He started grooming me when I was a teenager and abused me horribly for years, the Westworld actress wrote in her post. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I ended up living in fear of reprisals, slander or blackmail.

I am here to denounce this dangerous man and call on the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins more lives, she added. I stand alongside the many victims who will no longer remain silent.

Other people who accused Manson of misconduct on Instagram include Sarah McNeilly , Ashley Lindsay Morgan , Ashley walters, Charlyne yi, Brittany Leigh and Scarlett kapella, as well as two others whose Instagram display names are Torii and Gabriella .

Manson was quickly dropped by his label following the allegations. AMCs Shudder removed it from its Creepshow horror anthology series, according to Deadline, and Starz has vowed to cut Manson from an upcoming episode of American Gods.

Starz unequivocally defends all victims and survivors of abuse, the network said in a statement shared on social media. Due to the allegations against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to withdraw his performance from the remaining episode he is in, which is scheduled to air later this season.

Many in the entertainment industry have expressed their support for Wood after his speech on Monday. Actors Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Angela Sarafyan, Lena Waithe and Ben Barnes have all sent their love to their Westworld co-star on Instagram, as have Rose McGowan, Melissa Benoist, Josh Gad, Kat Dennings and Selma Blair.

Standing alongside Evan Rachel Wood and other brave women who have come forward, McGowan, one of many survivors of convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, wrote on Twitter. It takes years to recover from abuse and I send strength to them on their journey to recovery. Let the truth be revealed. Let the healing begin.

Brava to brave warrior Evan Rachel Wood for your courage and strength over the horrific abuse you have suffered and all the other brave warriors who come forward about their attackers, tweeted actress Rosanna Arquette, another survivor of Weinstein. The trauma lives inside the survivors and can take some time to surface and heal.

I’m with Evan Rachel Wood and other brave women who have stepped forward. It takes years to recover from abuse and I send strength to them on their journey to recovery. Let the truth be revealed. Let the healing begin. – Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) February 1, 2021

California Senator Susan Rubio, who previously collaborated with the actress on a bill adding coercive control to a pattern of behavior that unreasonably interferes with a person’s free will and personal freedom, including l isolation of a victim from friends and other sources of support for domestic violence laws. SB 1141 has been signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in September 2020.

Allegations of physical, emotional and financial abuse against Marilyn Manson, also known as Brian Hugh Warner, must be taken seriously and fully investigated, Rubio tweeted Monday. If law enforcement does not do this, we will not only fail these victims, but also the possible future victims of this alleged perpetrator.