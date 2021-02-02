Entertainment
Frasier | How to watch episodes in the UK
Spanning 10 years, 11 seasons and 37 Emmys, it’s no wonder Frasier is often considered one of the best sitcoms of all time.
The first episode of the Cheers spin-offs aired in 1993 and became a major comedy in its own right, starring Kelsey Grammer in the lead role.
The actor was open to the possibility of a reboot, and at one point it looked like we were going to see Frasier back on screen in 2020. While that hasn’t happened, a revival may still be in the works. Classes. Variety reported in February 2021 that Paramount Plus (streaming service Paramounts) was considering a reboot of Frasier, so they’re still hoping to see the Cranes make a comeback again.
In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about watching classic episodes of the American sitcom in the UK.
How to watch Frasier in the UK?
Frasier airs weekdays on channel 4 from 8:55 am.RadioTimes.com also contacted Channel 4 to find out if the broadcaster would acquire the Frasier spin-off.
Is Frasier available to stream in the UK?
Unfortunately, Frasier is not currently available on any of the regular streaming services. However, this is likely to change, if a recovery occurs. Well, stay tuned if that happens.
Frasier casting
Kelsey Grammer plays Frasier Crane
Grammer plays the lead role, which he first portrayed in Cheers. Frasier follows the pedantic but kind-hearted psychiatrist as he returns to his hometown of Seattle after his divorce from Lilith Sternin (whom he married in Cheers). He becomes the host of a psychotherapeutic radio show and helps take care of his father. Grammer has had a prolific career since, appearing in Boss, Wings, Toy Story 2, Modern Family, and many more.
David Hyde Pierce plays Niles Crane
Frasers, her fastidious younger brother, is also a psychiatrist who works in a private practice and develops a crush on Cranes’ resident housekeeper (and their father’s physiotherapist) Daphne Moon. The couple are fiercely competitive and enjoy intellectual pursuits. Hyde Pierce is also known for playing Frank Prady in The Good Wife.
Jane Leeves plays Daphne Moon
The English actress, who made her film debut as a dancer in Monty Pythons ‘The Meaning of Life, is Cranes’ eccentric housekeeper and Niles loves it. She is a physiotherapist and helps take care of Martin Crane. Although she is oblivious to his feelings during the first few seasons, (spoiler alert), they eventually marry and have a baby.
Peri Gilpin plays Roz Doyle
Gilpin plays the role of assured producer of the radio show Frasiers. She has a soft voice, which listeners adore, and a prolific love life, of which she is not ashamed. Gilpin has gone on to have many characters heard in video games and animation, including the Superman and Justice League animated series.
John Mahoney plays Martin Crane
The late John Mahoney played Frasiers’ father who, unlike his sons, is unpretentious and down to earth. He is a retired military veteran and police detective who was shot and wounded while on duty. At the start of the series, he and Frasier are separated and much of the series focuses on their relationship.
Recurring and guest stars
Considering the long-term shows, it’s no surprise that there have been many recurring and guest stars, including character appearances from Cheers. Ted Danson himself even reprized the role of Sam Malone, with Frasiers’ ex-wife Lilith (played by Bebe Neuwrith) also appearing on and off.
Other regular characters included Dan Butlers Bob Bulldog Briscoe, who is the host of Gonzo Sports Show and rival of Frasiers, Marsha Masons Sherry Dempsey (girlfriend of the Martins) and Patrick Kerrs technical assistant and Star Trek nerd Noel Shempsky.
To find out what to watch next, check out our TV guide.
