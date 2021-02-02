Entertainment
Kylie Jenner Breaks COVID Protocols for Stormi’s Third Birthday
- Kylie Jenner said she went out of her way for her daughter’s third birthday on Monday.
- The Kardashian sisters have posted several photos from the event, which was held at Jenner’s mansion in Los Angeles.
- Los Angeles County currently bans “all public and private gatherings of any number of people.”
- Visit the Insider home page for more stories.
Kylie Jenner celebrated her daughter’s third birthday on Monday with lavish decor and multiple guests, breaking COVID-19 security protocols.
“Stormi World 3 is being canceled for obvious reasons,” Jenner said in a video on her Instagram story. “But I still gave everything for Stormi at my house, and we’re just having a cousin party with all of her cousins and the family, which will always be so amazing.
Read more: Kylie Jenner Used Giant Bouncy Stormi Heads To Decorate 2-Year-Old’s Birthday Party And People Call It ‘Nightmare Fuel’
The makeup mogul then shared several photos from the princess-themed event, including a video of herself with Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, and other guests singing “happy birthday” without wearing. mask.
California currently has a mask warrant in place for people “outside the home”, unless a person is “alone or only with members of his own home”.
Another angle from the same moment, posted by Sophia Hutchins, a close friend of Caitlyn Jenner, showed a larger group of people without masks.
Jenner’s four older sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner also posted photos and videos from the party at Jenner’s mansion in Los Angeles.
LA saw more coronavirus cases and deaths than any other county in the USA. One person in Los Angeles dies from COVID-19 every six minutes, according to a January 14 report from NBC News.
Read more: LA County has suspended air quality regulations that limit number of cremations as it manages a ‘backlog’ of pandemic bodies
California lifted their stay-at-home order for Los Angeles last week, but still ordered Angelenos to “minimize contact with others as much as possible.”
LA County currently bans “all public and private gatherings of any number of people.”
“Private gatherings are defined as social situations that bring people from different households together at the same time in the same space or place”, according to a public order issued on Friday. “When people from different households mix together, the risk of transmitting COVID-19 increases.”
State officials also non-essential travel strongly discouraged. The current advisory recommends that travelers self-quarantine for at least 10 days upon return to the state.
Jenner, her sisters and close friends including Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel recently returned from a “girls trip” to the Turks and Caicos Islands.
In January alone, Jenner also made trips to Mexico and Colorado.
Do you have a personal experience with the coronavirus that you would like to share? Or any advice on how your city or community is handling the pandemic? Please email [email protected] and tell us your story.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]