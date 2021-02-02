Entertainment
After banishing tyrants, can Matt James get his season back on track?
It only took two weeks for the unfortunate star of this season The single person emerge.
Victoria Larson entered the 25th season of the ABC franchise wearing a crown and referring to herself as “The Queen”. She has since monopolized airtime with her antics, which focused on “hazing” her fellow candidates, rather than focusing her attention on the one man they are all competing to marry.
Divided from the start, Larson has been called a “bully” to “bad girl” by several contestants, but she managed to woo the majority of women on her side when a new generation of contestants entered the television series. reality weeks after the competition. Pitting the original women who consistently referred to themselves as the “Olympics” against the five newcomers has become something of a sport for Larson.
“We haven’t even started the hazing process,” Larson told a roommate to kick off Monday’s episode.
It wasn’t until later that night thatBachelor Star Matt James finally got wind of what was going on with the women over the past five weeks and started correcting his season. When briefed on the “toxic” environment by standout contestant Katie Thurston, James promised the women he planned to tackle the “crowd mentality” and “culture of bullying.”
First, he sent home Anna Redman, who was behind a potentially damaging rumor that one of the new girls, Brittany Galvin, was a male escort. (Galvin denied the charge.)
Then he focused on Larson, whose most recent offense was to call contestant Ryan Clayton a “ho” for being a dancer. When confronted with the insult, Larson insisted that her insult had been taken out of context.
“In what context would qualifying someone as ‘ho’ be acceptable to be taken care of?” James, who is the franchise’s very first Black Bachelor, asked Larson.
For the first time this season, Larson was speechless. She was eliminated soon after, in front of the rest of the women, during the rose ceremony.
After the eliminations, the series turned to romance. Five episodes in, viewers finally saw the relationship develop more clearly between James and early favorites like Rachael Kirkconnell, Michelle Young, Pieper James and Kit Keenan. James arranged intimate encounters, stole kisses on group dates, and was able to reclaim his lead role.
But the end of the episode returned to the drama. With Larson gone, and after James’ quick decision about Redman, the remaining “OGs” had quickly changed their tunes, with a lot of responsibility to evade the so-called “crowd mentality”. Among them is MJ Snyder, who was the originator of this week’s drama “To Be Continued”. The episode ended with Snyder and Jessenia Cruz preparing to face off in the midst of the dreaded two-way meeting over their accusations. Cruz called Snyder for perpetuating the crowd vibe and coining the term “Varsity vs. JV” and Snyder denied any role in such affairs.
The drama is typical of the early episodes of The single person and The bachelorette. But this season’s focus on women attacking other women has particularly stood out among viewers in a year the show is expected to celebrate its diversity. After all, James is the first black bachelor in 25 years, and his cast has been revealed to be the most diverse in franchise history.
Former Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin criticized the cattiness and vicious name-calling on their podcast, Happy Hour Bachelor, noting that the season has been frustrating to watch. “Who are you trying to attract with your audience?” Lindsay asked, rhetorically, the producers.
Former Bachelor Star Ben Higgins, who made an appearance earlier in James’ season, blamed the emphasis on drama over romance on James being new to the franchise. unlike most Bachelor leads, James never appeared in the franchise (he was set to appear as a nominee on The bachelorette, but was plucked by the producers for the lead role in 2021).
“I think he has no idea what’s going on right now,” Higgins told the former Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams on it Click on the bait Podcast. “When you’re on the show before, you’re probably assuming something’s going on in the house. … and you start picking and pushing. Like, ‘How is life in the house? what’s going on? Who doesn’t love everyone Who are you friends with? “He added,” I think he’s so oblivious to it that he’s just walking through it, trying to make his better. And so, therefore, he did not get rid of the drama. “
Talking to The Hollywood Reporter At the start of his season, James said he was leaning on former franchise stars, like Lindsay, and the new varsity team who came to train and work hand in hand with James, the competitors and the team to determine how to be a leader in this franchise. So far, viewers have seen James open up to the pressure of being the first black male actor, including the expectations placed on him as a biracial star, as well as his emotional family history. And during his pre-season chat, he teased the vulnerability. “You are going to see authenticity, you are going to see someone who is real,” he says. “I never imagined that I would have been as vulnerable as I was. I never would have imagined. But I did. And so were those women.”
Now that her season is halfway, go The single person tackle this vulnerability? During an appearance on ABC Hello america Tuesday morning, James looked more than ready to take the tour. “In the future I think we’re going to have a little bit of sweetness,” he said.
picture credit
