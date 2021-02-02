Nick Bilton filters influencer culture

How easily can someone become Instafamous?

This is the question reporter Nick Bilton tries to answer in the HBO documentary “Famous scythe“(Tuesday, 9 EST / PST and streaming on HBO Max).

Bilton, tech reporter and Vanity Fair correspondent, started a casting with a simple question: Do you want to be famous? “We immediately received around 5,000 responses,” he told USA TODAY. (Surely it doesn’t hurt that he was looking in LA) Bilton’s goal was “to show that anyone could do that, basically”, and he was looking for people with less than 1,000 followers: an unknown according to IG standards.

He selected a trio of Los Angelenos and magnified their presence on Instagram by buying bots (made online characters) as followers, as well as comments and likes. Bilton also helped them make a facade showing a life many aspire to.More than half of 13-38 year olds surveyed by a market research companyMorning Consult Influence Report 2019said they “would become an influencer, if given the chance”.

From June 2019 until September 2020, Bilton and the cameras followed his subjects, ambitious fashion designer Chris Bailey, struggling actress Dominique Druckman and frustrated personal assistant Wylie Heiner as their online profiles increased.

Subjects have varying reactions to their rise on social media. One embraces the new fame, reaping the benefits of free products and branded partnerships, another resents the made-up sequel, aspiring to be more authentic; and a third begins to suffer emotionally when a follower becomes suspicious of their sudden popularity.

“We really didn’t know what the start, middle and end were going to be,” Bilton said. “We just followed and saw how it was.”

Bilton shares more of his unpredictable journey and relationship on social media below (edited for clarity).

You say you wanted to prove that anyone could do it, but these people are all attractive. Is this something you were looking for?

Nick Bilton:I think most of the people that showed up that day … there’s a certain character, but I think no matter what they look like their age could buy 300,000 followers and automatically get “likes” , fake “likes” on their photos and automatic comments and retweets, etc., and being seen as a famous influencer.

One thing that was fascinating to us, in the middle of filming, was that there was this rise of the artificial smart faces, and you could create someone who isn’t even real who is an influencer.

What are the implications of what you found in your experience?

Bilton:The huge awareness I had during the movie beyond the number of fake followers and fake bots and all that was how influencer culture makes you feel. I quit using Instagram for a few years … I remember there was a time when I was pretty depressed and feeling bored, and I didn’t know why. And my wife helped me realize that I was looking at these social media accounts with these influencers who go on all these amazing trips, and I felt bad because I was like, “Wait, I’m just home. am just i work all the time. i don’t do what they do. “

So what does this culture do to teenagers? It must make them feel horrible about themselves, and hopefully as more and more people start to realize how everything is built on this fake house of cards, (less) people want to s’ engage with him.

How would you describe the people who become influencers?

Bilton:There is a good and a bad side to all of this. The bright side is Black Lives Matter, the Iranian revolution, the #MeToo movement. The bad side is a bunch of crazy MAGA people storm the Capitol, the influencer culture that makes you feel bad, the rise in suicide, teenage depression. And I don’t know how you separate them. I don’t know if the platforms have a responsibility, or if the people on the platforms have a responsibility to rectify this, but me it is not the people who want to be influencers who are bad; it’s the platform that allows it … they hold most of the blame here. But at the same time, the people who use the platforms must either not use them or understand that what we are watching is just not real.

I was looking at your own social media accounts. You have over 255,000 subscribers on Twitter and more than 157,000 on Instagram.

Bilton:Yeah, but I don’t use either of them, because I feel like they’re so tasteless and disgusting. For me, I don’t feel good on these platforms. They don’t make me feel good about myself, and if that’s how I feel, then I’m clearly going to make someone else feel that way. So I just choose not to engage with them.

