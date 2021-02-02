Prince Harry announces another postponement of the Invictus Games





Next week, the Australian Open will take place in front of 30,000 spectators, and as far as anyone can tell, the Olympic Games are still to be held in Tokyo this summer. But a previously postponed sporting event is already throwing in the towel for 2021. In a video message, Prince harry announced that the Invictus Games, which are slated to take place in the Netherlands at the end of May, will be postponed until 2022. To the main frontline workers in the fight against the pandemic, we stand with you, he said in a video shared on the Games’ social media accounts. And when the world is ready, we will be competing. Harry also signed a joint declaration with Mart of Kruif and Keith Mills, two other Games organizers. For so many people around the world, including the Invictus community, COVID-19 has changed our expectations, hopes and plans, it reads. But our steadfast mission is linked to resilience and community and that mission will continue to shine by spring 2022, when we hope to see everyone again in person in The Hague. The fifth Invictus Games were originally scheduled to take place in The Hague in May 2020, but were postponed until the start of the pandemic. When he and his wife Meghan Markle left the UK after their latest round of events as royals, Harry was planning to return to Europe for them in a few months. Although Harry had would have has expressed his desire to visit family in the UK this year and attend a ceremony in honor of what would have been Princess Dianas’ 60th birthday in July, his travel plans are still on the table . During a ten-year career in the Royal Marines, Harry deployed to Afghanistan twice and reached the rank of captain. He founded the Games, a Paralympic-style event for injured service members and veterans, in 2014, a year before his own military retirement. On Monday, Harry announced he had won substantial damages in a lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday and donate to the Invictus Games Foundation. The newspaper apologized for two articles that falsely criticized Harry’s involvement in the military. More interesting stories from Vanity Fair Cover: The charming Billie Eilish

The tragic flight of Kobe Bryants, a year later

How the PGA polished Donald Trump

Could the monarchy cross a cliff after Queen Elizabeth’s death?

36 essential items to recreate iconic moments of Billie Eilish nails

Inside the 2021s Celebrity-Gossip Renaissance

What will Melania be about the inheritance?

From the archive: The Brant Brothers Quest to conquer Manhattan

Not a subscriber? Join Vanity Fair to receive full access to VF.com and the full online archive now.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos