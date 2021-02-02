Ted Cruz gets toast on Twitter for comparing left to Thanos, Watchmen





Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) compared liberal environmentalists to Avengers villain Thanos and Watchmen, which drew a strong response on social media.

US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) faces backlash on social media for comparing left and environmentalists toAvengers: Infinity War/End of GameThanos’ s, as well as the seminal comic book storyGuardians. “Have you noticed in how many movies how often rabid environmentalists are bad guys?” Cruz said aboutVerdict with Ted Cruz“Whether it’s Thanos or going to Guardians. The view of the left is that people are a disease. They adhere to the Malthusian lineage that there are too many people in the world, that people are bad, and that everything would be better if we had fewer people. I mean, Thanos wanted to wipe out 50% of the life forms in the universe with the snap of a finger. “ RELATED: Watchmen: Ozymandias Endgame Would Fail in 2020 in America Sen Ted Cruz: “Have you noticed in how many movies how many times rabid environmentalists are bad guys? Whether it’s Thanos or going to ‘Watchmen’. The leftist point of view is that people are a disease” pic.twitter.com/fthdBWVSWv – Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 1, 2021 Many were quick to criticize Cruz for making a hyperbolic comparison between environmentalists and the Mad Titan Thanos, while others accused the Senator of fundamentally misunderstanding Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons.Guardians, which moves further away from Cruz’s environmentalist argument. Hey @tedcruz, I say this as a comic book writer, as someone who served their country in two wars, as someone who saw the 1/6 insurgency with my own eyes: Senator, you are a villain, you are a villain, you are a traitor, and over and over and over and over again you are a loser. To resign. https://t.co/j682cGLfkJ – Tom King (@TomKingTK) February 2, 2021 Ted Cruz just compared Democrats to Thanos, but remind me who tried to wipe out votes from over half of America in the blink of an eye? – FilupMolina (@filupmolina) February 2, 2021 I think peoples’ issues with Thanos and Ozymandias relate specifically to the mass murder of billions of people, rather than their environmental views. Thanks for responding, Ted. https://t.co/4Lwv2Z3Oaq – Matt Hughes (@Huuughes) February 2, 2021 RELATED: WandaVision Revisits Infinity War’s Most Tragic (And Futile) Moment InAvengers: Infinity War, Thanos used the Infinity Gauntlet to wipe out half of the universe’s existence in an effort to repair damage similar to that of his homeworld, Titan, which was left uninhabitable due to overpopulation. As forGuardians, the character of Ozymandias deployed an artificial “alien” squid that killed millions of people in New York City in order to give the United States and the Soviet Union a common enemy, thereby defusing the proverbial powder keg and bringing together the two nations. Justice League: Ray Fisher asks why fans want Cyborg’s slogan in Snyder Cut

