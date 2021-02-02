Entertainment
Dolly Parton wants COVID-19 vaccine, but won’t ‘jump the line’
Here you come back, Dolly parton, wrapping our hearts around your pinky finger.
In April, the the legend of the country announced his donation of a million dollars at Vanderbilt University Medical Center to help fund research to fight the coronavirus. In November, we learned that his generosity had been used, in part, to finance Moderna’s vaccine, whose trials have shown more than 94% effectiveness against the virus.
Now she tells USA TODAY that she is waiting in the inoculation line like everyone else.
I’ll figure it out now, but I’m not going to skip the line, Parton said. I think I was going to need it because things weren’t going well there.
There have been more than 443,000 deaths in the United States attributed to COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. In addition to the early-stage clinical trial, Parton’s donation supported research into monoclonal antibodies and the PassItOn trial using convalescent plasma, according toVanderbilt University Medical CenterCraig Boerner. Doctors Mark Denison, James Crowe and Todd Rice respectively led the university’s involvement.
I think I’m getting more credit than I deserve, Parton said of his involvement in the breakthrough. But I was so happy to be a small part and plant a seed that would grow into something bigger.
Parton said at the time that she acted in honor of her friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, a researcher at the University of Nashville.
My heart guides me and always leads me, replied Parton when asked why she decided in April to take action. At first, the moment they started talking about this pandemic, I sensed it was not going to be good.
Parton chatted with USA TODAY for Ad Meter Live, which will air his entire chat on the Monday after the Super Bowl. Icon re-recorded their classic 9 to 5 for great gaming publicity with website builder and ecommerce platform Squarespace.
