Frasier’s reboot is a bad idea without the rest of the cast





As exciting as it is that Paramount + is considering a reboot of Frasier, the relaunch simply won’t work without the rest of its cast.

The Frasier the reboot not involving the rest of her ensemble other than Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane would be a bad idea. After years in various stages of development, the eccentric, high-eyed psychiatrist turned radio host could officially return to the small screen. This was after it was recently reported that Paramount + is considering relaunching Frasier. Not much is known about these advancements, but it’s a significant milestone considering Grammer has expressed a desire to revisit Frasier for quite a while now. In 2017, amid a flurry of cover-ups and back-to-back spinoffs, NBC ruled out the possibility of the series returning, but its star continued to work to make it happen. After a series of small updates, Grammer pitched the idea that it could be announced very soon in 2019; that obviously did not happen. Still, it seems the idea was never really out of place, with Paramount + potentially becoming Frasierthe new house. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Frasier: Why Kirstie Alleys Cheers Rebecca Character Didn’t Appear As exciting as it sounds, however, there are concerns if this project goes ahead. Frasier was very popular with fans and critics; running for 11 seasons, it won 37 Primetime Emmy Awards, including five consecutive years winning the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy. Bringing him back to chance could tarnish his legacy. It’s also worth noting that while the series is named after Crane’s older brother, it was an ensemble sitcom, which is why relaunching the series without the rest of its fantastic cast is a catastrophic error. Since there is no official word yet on what to expect from the planned reboot, the idea is that Frasier will be in a different city than Seattle. This dramatically decreases the chances that the rest of the cast will return. If anything, they might appear for a cameo, but not as series regulars. Martin Crane as John Mahoney, Daphne Moon as Jane Leeves, Niles Crane as David Hyde Pierce and Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle have all played significant roles in Frasier, and frankly, without them there’s a good chance it won’t be as successful as it used to be. Frasier as a character thrives when he interacts with other people; that’s why it became such a success Cheers when he made his debut. Of course, the reboot might just introduce some new key players, but that’s too big a risk, especially considering that Frasierthe brand of comedy is quite specific. Frasier cast to go back and forth with it could be kind of funny, and maybe even offensive at times. Due to Mahoney’s passing in 2018, Marty will unfortunately not be in the Frasier to restart. But Niles might not also be on the show after Pierce said in 2017 that he was not interested in seeing the sitcom again. At this point, there were still no talks about relaunching the series, so he might have changed his mind since. If anything, Grammer said he wouldn’t do it unless Pierce, Leeves and Gilpin all signed up. Given the recent news, they may have managed to iron out the backstage. Otherwise, if they move forward with just Frasier, the project might just join the list of relaunched projects that ultimately turned into huge disappointments. More: Frasier: Everything We Know About The Reboot Why Billie Piper won’t be returning to Doctor Who

