Emagine buys historic Birmingham 8 cinema

The iconic cinema in the heart of Birmingham city center has a new owner.

Troy-based Emagine Entertainment announced on Tuesday that it has acquired Birmingham 8 Cinema at 211 S. Old Woodward. The theater, which opened in the 1920s, will join the Palladium and several other regional cinemas united under the Emagine brand.

We are pleased to welcome the Birmingham 8 to the Emagine family, said Paul Glantz, chairman of Emagine, in a press release announcing the acquisition. The Birmingham community can feel at ease knowing that we plan to keep all of its charm under our ownership.We understand the value this theater has held in the community and we are committed to continuing that legacy while enhancing the experience. of the consumer with all the virtues that our brand will bring.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Anthony LaVerde, CEO of Emagine, said in an interview with Hometown Life Discussions about buying the theater have taken place over the past two years. He said the plan was to bring something unique to Birmingham city center with offerings that extend beyond first-run movies. These could include smaller, more independent movies and even live music.

Having the two Emagine Palladium theaters within a few blocks of downtown, he said, will allow for better programming options and a greater variety of entertainment.

“I think this will allow us to bring some really unique content to the Birmingham community,” said LaVerde.

The theater, now named “Birmingham 8, Powered by Emagine”, opened in 1927 with a screen. It underwent a massive renovation into a multiplex in the mid-1990s and continues to show both large tentpole films as well as smaller, independent films. It last saw major renovations in 2015, where new luxury seating, reserved seating, the addition of a liquor license and other updates to the premises’s screens and sound system. took place. No major changes to the theater are planned with the Emagine acquisition, and the company promises to keep the iconic marquee lit alongside Old Woodward.

LaVerde said the company recognizes the beauty and uniqueness of the theater and does not want to change that in any way.

“It’s a beautiful, iconic avenue,” he said. “We don’t want to change it.”

Community experience

The only area that could see improvements are the dealership stations to offer more product, LaVerde said.

The theater is currently closed for minor changes to bring it up to Emagine standards and it expects it to open within the next three months.

Emagine owns and operates several theaters across Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. In addition to the Palladium, which was reopened as Emagine Theater in 2015, the theater also operates the Riviera Powered by Emagine in Farmington Hills, Emagine Novi and Emagine Canton, which has Michigan’s largest indoor cinema screen.

While talks about buying the theater took place ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic that saw theaters closed for much of last year, LaVerde said Emagine still wanted to move the purchase of the theater forward. . He said he believes that people’s desire to gather in a place that is not home will return once the pandemic is under control and Emagine wants to give them another opportunity to do so.

“Over time, people will become more comfortable leaving their homes and having these kinds of experiences together,” said LaVerde. “Our basic bet here is that people will want to share experiences again. I hope I’m right.”

Contact reporter David Veselenak at [email protected] or 734-678-6728. Follow him on twitter@davidveselenak.