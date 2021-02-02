Thor’s new love and thunder hints at his perfect Guardian moniker





Chris Hemsworth takes on a new look in Thor: Love and Thunder, and the costume could be an indicator of a new nickname for the titular figure.

Chris Hemsworth gets a makeover for Thor: love and thunder, and the transformation hints at an appropriate nickname for the titular character. The Thor The sequel is slated to serve as the twenty-ninth installment in the MCU and Hemsworth’s ninth overall appearance in the franchise. After taking on a terribly different appearance in Avengers: Endgame, the god of thunder apparently returns to his classic physique. The actors and the team of Love and thunder recently arrived in Australia for filming ahead of the film’s 2022 release. With the Guardians of the Galaxy in attendance, Thor’s new look could be an indicator that he’s now an accepted member of their team. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi returns to helm fourth solo Thor movie. Following the positive reception surrounding RagnarokThe narrative atmosphere, aesthetic and refreshing, it was obvious to bring Waititi back. Following the events of End of GameLove and Thunder will presumably put Thor back in the spotlight while he still accompanies the Guardians. In addition to appearances from Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and Nebula (Karen Gillan), Love and Thunder will also star the King of New Asgard, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). More notable, however, is the return of Natalie Portman reprising the role of Jane Foster and the addition of Christian Bale, who plays the villain, Gorr the God Butcher. Related: Love & Thunder is Ragnarok 2, not Thor 4 According to Love and thunder set photos, the MCU drops Hemsworth’s “Fat Thor” and turns the character into a character fans have never seen onscreen before. The photos reveal that Thor will be sporting an 80s-inspired look, consisting of long hair that is partially pulled back, blue jeans and a red leather vest. The particular costume reflects Thunderstrike, a Marvel Comics character named Eris Masterson, who was one of Thor’s stand-ins for a brief moment. Introduced in 1988, the characters became a supporting character before taking on the role of Thor. Over time, Eric became Thunderstrike and created a modernized costume to distinguish himself from the God of Thunder. Based on Thor’s journey in the MCU, it would be perfect for Hemsworth’s character to use Thunderstrike as his new nickname, especially when working with the Guardians. Why Thunderstrike is the perfect nickname for Thor Thor Love and thunder The transformation surely makes the character look more daring than when fans last saw him. While Fat Thor was seen as comedic to some, his appearance was a result of his grief over the failed attempt to stop Thanos. In End of GameThor regained his sense of dignity, and by joining the Guardians, the character seemed to have rediscovered his old self. That said, Thor is still a changed man after relinquishing his leadership over the survivors of Asgard. A different chapter in her life should call for a new nickname, and Thunderstrike is clearly an inspiration in the character’s new outfit. Thor already has a growing rivalry with Star-Lord, and a nickname like Thunderstrike could give the Asgardian an extra layer of freshness to his transformation. It looks like Waititi will play the battle for leadership for both characters, and it will be fun to see how Thor’s Thunderstrike’s character plays out in their relationship. By becoming Thunderstrike in Thor: love and thunderThor will also show that he is actively trying to fit in with the Guardians of the Galaxy. With names like Star-Lord, Drax the Destroyer, and the villain existing with a nickname like Gorr the God Butcher, it’s time for the God of Thunder to elevate his nickname set. More: Every MCU Phase 4 Villain The Heroes Created (& How) Star Wars Concept Art Reveals D-Wing Starfighter Design

