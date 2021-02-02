WWE Rumors of Edge vs. Roman Reigns, Christian’s Future and Jey Uso’s Injury | Launderer report

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Edge vs Reigns reportedly scheduled for WrestleMania

Edge has yet to officially announce who he will face at WrestleMania 37 after winning the 2021 Royal Rumble, but WWE has reportedly already settled his opponent.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com (h / t WrestlingInc.com’s Marc Middleton), The Rated-R Superstar will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Edge entered the Rumble at No.1 and outlasted 29 other Superstars to win what was his first game in almost eight months and only his fourth game since 2011.

On Monday night’s Raw episode, Edge interrupted a promo from WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. After McIntyre praised him, Edge provided him with tough love and suggested that he should be more worried about the threat of losing his title than praising Edge.

It could have been the start of a rivalry, but Edge is announced for Friday’s episode of SmackDown, which means he will almost certainly have an interaction with Reigns.

WWE does a good job of not knowing who Edge will face and preparing for the eventual reveal, but there’s no doubt that Reigns makes more sense of the two options.

Edge vs McIntyre could be great, however, they’re both babyfaces that most fans want to take advantage of. Reigns, on the other hand, is the high heel of WWE right now, so it makes perfect sense for him to face the ultimate babyface.

Given his history of coming back from an injury ending his career as a surprise participant in last year’s Rumble, getting injured a few months later and coming back this year to win the Rumble, Edge is the babyface. ideal in any wrestling right now.

With Edge and Reigns firing all cylinders in their current roles, the basis is set for a spectacular rivalry with great promotions and a killer match in the main event of WrestleMania, so it’s hard to envision WWE go in a different direction.

Christian reportedly ready for part-time WWE schedule

Christian shocked the wrestling world on Sunday in the men’s Royal Rumble match as a surprise participant in 24th place.

Aside from an unapproved match against Randy Orton in June which wasn’t a legitimate match, the Rumble marked Christian’s first in-ring competition since 2014.

While it is possible that the Rumble was a one-off event for Christian, PWInsider (h / t Middleton) reported on Monday that Christian is expected to make future appearances in WWE programming and is expected to work part-time.

PWInsider added that Christian had secretly met with doctors in Pittsburgh a week before the Rumble. These doctors cleared him, which allowed him to be part of the Rumble.

While no fans were in attendance at the Royal Rumble, social media was buzzing with his return, and there undoubtedly would have been massive pop if fans were present.

Edge and Christian have now made surprise returns to the Rumble in consecutive years, which is fitting as they are the best friends and longtime partners who have formed one of the greatest teams in wrestling history. .

While Edge is likely to face Reigns at WrestleMania, it’s currently unclear what Captain Charisma will do provided he’s back for a part-time job.

Challenging McIntyre for the WWE Championship might not be completely out of the question, nor an Intercontinental Title match against Big E or perhaps a clash with former TNA foe AJ Styles in what would be. a highly anticipated under-card match.

Jey Uso is currently not medically cleared to participate

Jey Uso was announced to take part in the Men’s Royal Rumble match on Sunday, but he did not end up entering the match.

According to Meltzer (h / t Middleton), Uso’s absence was due to the fact that he is currently medically cleared to compete.

Meltzer has not provided any details regarding the nature of what is suffering Uso, nor given a potential timeline for Uso’s return.

Uso, who last wrestled on the Jan. 15 edition of SmackDown against Shinsuke Nakamura in a wasted effort, announced at one point that he was planning to make the Rumble, win and challenge McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

Uso ceased to appear on SmackDown for a few weeks before the Roya Rumble, and his absence was never explained.

Jey has become a legitimate singles star in the absence of his twin brother, Jimmy Uso, and it was mainly through the show that he worked against Reigns for the Universal title.

After losing successive matches to Reigns, Jey joined forces with his cousin and has been auctioning Roman ever since.

Jey could be in line for a big spot at WrestleMania provided he is healthy enough to return to action in the near future.

If he remains a singles wrestler, then challenging Big E for the IC title is possible, or he could team up with his brother again if Jimmy comes back and pursues team gold.

