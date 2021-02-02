Entertainment
WWE Rumors of Edge vs. Roman Reigns, Christian’s Future and Jey Uso’s Injury | Launderer report
Photo credit: WWE.com.
Bleacher Report keeps you informed of the latest news from the WWE Universe.
Edge vs Reigns reportedly scheduled for WrestleMania
Edge has yet to officially announce who he will face at WrestleMania 37 after winning the 2021 Royal Rumble, but WWE has reportedly already settled his opponent.
According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com (h / t WrestlingInc.com’s Marc Middleton), The Rated-R Superstar will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.
Edge entered the Rumble at No.1 and outlasted 29 other Superstars to win what was his first game in almost eight months and only his fourth game since 2011.
On Monday night’s Raw episode, Edge interrupted a promo from WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. After McIntyre praised him, Edge provided him with tough love and suggested that he should be more worried about the threat of losing his title than praising Edge.
It could have been the start of a rivalry, but Edge is announced for Friday’s episode of SmackDown, which means he will almost certainly have an interaction with Reigns.
WWE does a good job of not knowing who Edge will face and preparing for the eventual reveal, but there’s no doubt that Reigns makes more sense of the two options.
Edge vs McIntyre could be great, however, they’re both babyfaces that most fans want to take advantage of. Reigns, on the other hand, is the high heel of WWE right now, so it makes perfect sense for him to face the ultimate babyface.
Given his history of coming back from an injury ending his career as a surprise participant in last year’s Rumble, getting injured a few months later and coming back this year to win the Rumble, Edge is the babyface. ideal in any wrestling right now.
With Edge and Reigns firing all cylinders in their current roles, the basis is set for a spectacular rivalry with great promotions and a killer match in the main event of WrestleMania, so it’s hard to envision WWE go in a different direction.
Christian reportedly ready for part-time WWE schedule
Christian shocked the wrestling world on Sunday in the men’s Royal Rumble match as a surprise participant in 24th place.
Aside from an unapproved match against Randy Orton in June which wasn’t a legitimate match, the Rumble marked Christian’s first in-ring competition since 2014.
While it is possible that the Rumble was a one-off event for Christian, PWInsider (h / t Middleton) reported on Monday that Christian is expected to make future appearances in WWE programming and is expected to work part-time.
PWInsider added that Christian had secretly met with doctors in Pittsburgh a week before the Rumble. These doctors cleared him, which allowed him to be part of the Rumble.
While no fans were in attendance at the Royal Rumble, social media was buzzing with his return, and there undoubtedly would have been massive pop if fans were present.
Edge and Christian have now made surprise returns to the Rumble in consecutive years, which is fitting as they are the best friends and longtime partners who have formed one of the greatest teams in wrestling history. .
While Edge is likely to face Reigns at WrestleMania, it’s currently unclear what Captain Charisma will do provided he’s back for a part-time job.
Challenging McIntyre for the WWE Championship might not be completely out of the question, nor an Intercontinental Title match against Big E or perhaps a clash with former TNA foe AJ Styles in what would be. a highly anticipated under-card match.
Jey Uso is currently not medically cleared to participate
Jey Uso was announced to take part in the Men’s Royal Rumble match on Sunday, but he did not end up entering the match.
According to Meltzer (h / t Middleton), Uso’s absence was due to the fact that he is currently medically cleared to compete.
Meltzer has not provided any details regarding the nature of what is suffering Uso, nor given a potential timeline for Uso’s return.
Uso, who last wrestled on the Jan. 15 edition of SmackDown against Shinsuke Nakamura in a wasted effort, announced at one point that he was planning to make the Rumble, win and challenge McIntyre for the WWE Championship.
Uso ceased to appear on SmackDown for a few weeks before the Roya Rumble, and his absence was never explained.
Jey has become a legitimate singles star in the absence of his twin brother, Jimmy Uso, and it was mainly through the show that he worked against Reigns for the Universal title.
After losing successive matches to Reigns, Jey joined forces with his cousin and has been auctioning Roman ever since.
Jey could be in line for a big spot at WrestleMania provided he is healthy enough to return to action in the near future.
If he remains a singles wrestler, then challenging Big E for the IC title is possible, or he could team up with his brother again if Jimmy comes back and pursues team gold.
ListenRadio Rust Ringfor all hot wrestling topics. Watch the latest episode in the player below(warning: one languageNSFW).
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]