Film version of the musical set ‘Come From Away’ at Entertainment One





10:15 am PST 02/02/2021



through



Etan Vlessing



The original cast will take part in the live production which will be produced and funded by eOne as Broadway remains dark amid the pandemic.

Entertainment One set to produce and fund a live shoot of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Come from afar. As New York’s theater district remains dark amid the pandemic, the Broadway cast will reprise their roles in the live-action capture slated for May 2021, ahead of a scheduled September 2021 release. Come from afar tells the true story of 7,000 passengers stranded after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in a small town in Newfoundland, where they were accommodated and welcomed. Come from afar is a triumphant story about the power of humanity in the face of incredible darkness, ”said Nick Meyer, president of eOnes, film. The production will be shot at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theater in New York City, where the Broadway production of Come from afar is staged. The COVID-19 crisis ended production on Broadway on March 12, 2020, on the eve of the third anniversary of musicals. eOne has acquired the rights to Come from afar in 2017, and the Broadway musical was then scheduled to move from stage to screen as a film adaptation of The Mark Gordon Company. Irene Sankoff and David Hein, who wrote the book, music and lyrics for the musical, were to write the feature film produced by Gordon. Alchemy Production Group will instead provide stage production and general management. RadicalMedia will film the production of the musical for eOne. Christopher Ashley, who directed the Broadway production, will direct the live-action version. Sankoff and Hein will serve as executive producers alongside RadicalMedias Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick and Meredith Bennett. Jennifer Todd and Bill Condon will be producing alongside original play producers, Junkyard Dog Productions, as well as Gordon. Brittany Hapner will be co-producer.







