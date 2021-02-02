World War II Dramatic First Trailer





The first trailer for the upcoming DC Justice Society: World War II animated film finds The Flash (Barry Allen) traveling through time in the midst of World War II.

Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment have unveiled the first trailer for their upcoming animated film, Justice Society: World War II. The trailer features the Justice Society in action, members of which are Wonder Woman and Jay Garrick as The Flash, alongside Hourman, Black Canary, and Hawkman. The JSA is on the cusp of winning WWII when Barry Allen – the Flash of the Future – finds himself traveling through time when he enters the Speed ​​Force. RELATED: DC’s Next Showcase Animated Shorts Introduce Blue Beetle, Kamandi & More Justice Society: WWII is the first DC animated film to feature the front and center of the Justice Society. The Justice Society has been involved in other DC film and television projects, particularlyStargirl and the next oneBlack adam movie. The film features an all-star voice cast, including Stana Katic in Wonder Woman and Matt Bomer in Barry Allen. Katic and Bomer previously voiced Lois Lane and Superman in the DC Universe animated filmSuperman freed. The film will also feature a new animated DC Showcase short,Kamandi: the last boy on earth!.Written by Paul Giacoppo (Young justice, The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes) and directed by Matt Peters (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War), the short focuses on the eponymous surviving teenager. The official synopsis ofJustice Society: WWII follows: Justice Society: World War II finds modern-day Barry Allen – before the formation of the Justice League – discovering he can run even faster than he imagined, and this milestone culminates in his first encounter with the Speed Strength. The Flash is quickly launched in the midst of a fierce battle – mostly between the Nazis and a team of Super Heroes from DC’s Golden Age known as The Justice Society of America. Led by Wonder Woman, the group includes Hourman, Black Canary, Hawkman, Steve Trevor and the Golden Age Flash, Jay Garrick. The Flash quickly volunteers to help his fellow heroes tip the scales in their favor, as the team tries to figure out how to send him home. But it won’t be easy as the complications and emotions run deep in this WWII thriller. This is the first film in the DC Universe Movies series – of which this film will be No.42 in the past 14 years – to feature the Justice Society. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Justice Society: World War II will be available on digital and home entertainment later in 2021. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Justice Society: WWII stars Stana Katic as Wonder Woman, Matt Bomer as The Flash, Elysia Rotaru as Black Canary, Chris Diamantopoulos as Steve Trevor, Omid Abtahi as Hawkman, Matthew Mercer as Hourman, Armen Taylor as Jay Garrick, Liam McIntyre as Aquaman, Ashleigh LaThrop as Iris West, Geoffrey Arend as Charles Halstead / Advisor, Keith Ferguson as Dr. Fate and Darin De Paul as Roosevelt. The film is scheduled for release in spring 2021. KEEP READING: Justice Society: World War II Movie Announces Voice Cast Of The Stars Source: Youtube, IGN Chris Evans’ MCU comeback will be more powerful than an EVIL Captain America

About the Author Jennings Necklace

(1743 Articles published)

A Seattle-based freelance journalist, Collier enjoys all facets of pop culture, including comics and anime. Spider-Man is his favorite fictional character of all time. More Jennings Necklace







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos