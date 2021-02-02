‘Firefly Lane’ review: Katherine Heigl finds the right soapy home TV on Netflix

Part of the charm of the series, adapted from Kristin Hannah’s book, lies in the young actresses chosen to play the characters in their teens (Ali Skovbye and Roan Curtis), before embarking on their first professional life and eventually in the quarantine. Previews of the Present (which actually take place in 2003) evoke questions about the past, and vice versa, venting details too slowly during the second half of the 10-episode season, but by then a significant chunk of the public should be pretty much hooked.
With a seemingly limitless song budget, the show uses the music to establish the place and time as it moves, as well as the trauma that brought the extrovert Tully (Heigl) together with the bookish and buttoned up. Kate (Chalke).
Tully became a popular daytime talk show host when we first meet her, as Kate braves the workforce once again as she goes through a divorce, while also raising a teenager who is even surly. by television standards.
The two women come from different backgrounds, with the embarrassed Tully resorting to telling people that her space-based and perpetually stoned mother (Beau Garrett) has cancer in order to keep visitors away. They later cut their teeth professional at the local station where the duo work with a dreamy producer (Ben Lawson) who gives Kate the Vapors, while Tully relentlessly pursues his plans to win the on-air gig that ‘she considers it practically as pre-established.
The soapy hits keep coming, and showrunner Maggie Friedman and her company have done an admirable job structuring each episode around the kind of mouth-watering reveal that will draw viewers into the next, while leaving a lot of runway untapped for a second season. The events announced include a wedding, a funeral and the little question of when Kate finds out that her older brother (Jason McKinnon) is gay, while she and her distraught people wonder why he hasn’t found the right girl. .
“Firefly Lane” somewhat consciously represents Netflix’s version of an old-fashioned soap (and unlike “Bridgerton,” the sex scenes are shot creatively to avoid actual nudity), but the central relationship turns out to be touching. , as Tully and Kate each remain each other’s rocks, with the occasional hiccup, through thick and thin. It’s an important and flamboyant role for Heigl (who is also one of the producers) in particular, and his subplots about the price women pay for fame resonates louder thanks to the unfolding in the rather distant past.
In terms of Netflix fare, perhaps the closest cousin would be “Dead to Me,” another series built around a female relationship with a densely serialized plot. While it’s not a particularly new formula, getting the right mix makes “Firefly Lane” the kind of place where, if you drop by for a visit, you’ll probably be inclined to keep the lights on until the end.
“Firefly Lane” releases February 3 on Netflix.
