‘Firefly Lane’ review: Katherine Heigl finds the right soapy home TV on Netflix

Part of the charm of the series, adapted from Kristin Hannah’s book, lies in the young actresses chosen to play the characters in their teens (Ali Skovbye and Roan Curtis), before embarking on their first professional life and eventually in the quarantine. Previews of the Present (which actually take place in 2003) evoke questions about the past, and vice versa, venting details too slowly during the second half of the 10-episode season, but by then a significant chunk of the public should be pretty much hooked.

With a seemingly limitless song budget, the show uses the music to establish the place and time as it moves, as well as the trauma that brought the extrovert Tully (Heigl) together with the bookish and buttoned up. Kate (Chalke).

Tully became a popular daytime talk show host when we first meet her, as Kate braves the workforce once again as she goes through a divorce, while also raising a teenager who is even surly. by television standards.

The two women come from different backgrounds, with the embarrassed Tully resorting to telling people that her space-based and perpetually stoned mother (Beau Garrett) has cancer in order to keep visitors away. They later cut their teeth professional at the local station where the duo work with a dreamy producer (Ben Lawson) who gives Kate the Vapors, while Tully relentlessly pursues his plans to win the on-air gig that ‘she considers it practically as pre-established.