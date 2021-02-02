‘Fake Famous’ review: Nick Bilton’s HBO documentary sheds light on the dark side of ‘influencer’ making





Written, produced and directed by journalist Nick Bilton, “Fake Famous” traces the evolution of the celebrity motto, which once rewarded those who were renowned for a skill – think actors and athletes – before the stars of the Reality TV only became famous for being famous, and finally The “stars” of social networks celebrated “just for a number” – ie their collection of followers.

Bilton begins by interviewing candidates – mostly aspiring actors and models – choosing three to walk the path to fame. Tricks of the trade include buying followers (7,500 for the cool price of $ 119.60), renting a mansion to host glamorous photoshoots, and stylish makeovers to look like the cool kids.

If this all sounds a bit cynical, that’s really the point, given the fraud and forgery built into the “follower” model. These totals are regularly populated by bots, Bilton explains, “making people look more popular than they actually are.”

As Bloomberg reporter Sarah Frier notes, the whole premise behind influencers is “presenting a lifestyle that people want to emulate.” It is a marketing approach based on envy, emphasizing the advantages associated with it to present products while allowing the “stars” to profit from these connections.

The way people use this formula to their advantage is an inevitable by-product of social media, where, as culture critic Baratunde Thurston puts it, “we all make our own movies and we try to be the star”. Influencers, however, can take these vaguely narcissistic impulses to a different level. Despite the often deceptive nature of the images, Bilton emphasizes that it is in “the best interests of anyone” – certainly not those who reap the benefits, including the companies involved – to recognize how much of it is being made and manufactured. The main takeaways aren’t just the deception built into the whole process, but the consumerism at its core – designed not to make people feel better, suggests Bilton, but rather to “make you feel worse.” About what you don’t have. Tellingly, the making of the film straddled the coronavirus outbreak, which actually beefed up the influencer game, creating a ready audience of people with more time on hand to spend ogling the lives of others. At a time when the inability to separate fact from fiction has become a dangerous problem for democracy, “Fake Famous” illustrates how easily these lines are blurred – less for power, in this case, than for fun. and profit. “Fake Famous” premieres February 2 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO, which, like CNN, is a unit of WarnerMedia.

