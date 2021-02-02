Entertainment
COLUMN: Sabrina Carpenters’ song ‘Skin’ doesn’t guarantee backlash
I already had a prejudice against Olivia Rodrigo when actress and singer Sabrina Carpenter released her song Skin on January 22. I was quick to write Carpenter as petty for writing a song in alleged response to Rodrigos’ No.1 driver’s license.
Rumor has it that both songs are about Joshua Bassett, an actor and singer who stars in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series with Rodrigo. Many fans believe the two were in a relationship until Bassett broke up with Rodrigo to date Sabrina Carpenter, Bassetts’ alleged long-time crush.
Thus, the driver’s license was born.
The song resonated with millions of people around the world. Even though it was only released on January 8, it made its way onto the American Billboard 100, reaching No.1 on January 19. Almost instantly, people put the pieces together and realized that Carpenter was the blonde girl mentioned in the lyrics of the song.
Although there are only four short lines in the driver’s license referring to the blonde girl, people have felt the effects of Rodrigos’ heartfelt words and some even seemed to take it personally. Rodrigo fans made TikToks denigrating Carpenter and videos of them crying while the driver’s license played.
I don’t blame them at all. As someone who also had a previous partner leaves me for a blonde girl, those words hit me too. I shouted those words like nobodies business.
Apparently a lot of other people felt the same, and the hatred towards Carpenter exploded. Although I didn’t hate Carpenter, I sympathized with Rodrigo.
Then I saw a TikTok that changed my perspective.
Someone had made a video with the caption of something like that, let’s not act like you weren’t so mean if your ex man said how much she still loved him. Suddenly my way of seeing the two songs completely changed. The driver’s license was no longer the anthem of a heartbroken girl, it was an ex-girlfriend who confessed to the world that she still loves her ex, who is in a relationship. Rodrigo even called him baby in his song.
This TikTok didn’t suddenly make me a fan of Carpenter, but it did help me understand his point of view more than before. While I don’t think she should have written an entire song dedicated to Rodrigo over four lines of ambiguous lyrics about him, Sabrina doesn’t deserve to be hated.
Like she sang in Skin, you were told on your side, so I’m going to say it to me.
I understand the Rodrigos and Carpenters sides. Did Carpenter have to rub salt into a wound she now had the Rodrigos man? Of course not, but was it also a bit disrespectful to mention an easy-to-understand blonde girl, potentially sparking rumors and speculation? Yes.
It might also be worth mentioning that while Carpenter took the brunt of the backlash, she implored his fans not to send hatred towards anyone. So far, Rodrigo hasn’t told his fans anything about moderating their comments to anyone. Arguably it’s not her responsibility to do so, but considering how she broke the Spotifys record for most streams in one day, she holds a lot of power.
In the end, these are just two songs written by influential women telling their stories about their experiences with a man. There is no right or wrong here. One person can share what they are feeling and the other has the right to respond.
Isn’t that beautiful, though? Through the power of music, two women were able to influence the world by feeling what they felt. This is what I call incredible.
