Post Malone says he’s building an apocalyptic bunker; more: Buzz





Post Malone says he’s building an apocalyptic bunker Post Malone, from Syracuse, says he’s building an apocalyptic bunker in Utah. TMZ reports that the Grammy-nominated rapper bought a $ 3 million compound in a remote area outside of Salt Lake City in 2018, and Posty revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers that he added to the five bedroom mansion in case the apocalypse does happen. We were doing fun stuff here like marble beer pong tables … you know the bunkers come in, things take a little while, Malone said as the construction could be heard in the background in a underground dormitory with beds and supplies for 30 people. You know every time things go wrong, if they fall down, you never know who you’re gonna show at your front door … better safe than sorry, I guess. The property would also include a pool deck, floor-to-ceiling windows, wine cellar, basketball court, hot tub, and recording studio. During the interview with Seth Meyers, Malone, born in Syracuse and moved to Dallas at the age of 10, also discussed how he got the Kansas City Chiefs tattoo because he lost a bet. playing beer pong with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce, his new Super Bowl commercial featuring Bud Light Legends, and the curse he received from a haunted object when he appeared on Ghost Adventures in 2018: After opening that creepy, creepy Dybbuk box I got into a car accident, walked in like I was almost had a plane wreck, my house was broken into, all that kind of stuff … in a month, he says. MORE FROM BUZZ: Kenan Thompson will host the Kids Choice Awards ( AND

Oz actor Granville Adams was diagnosed with cancer ( AND Buzz is a daily roundup of entertainment news from movies, TV, music and celebrities.







