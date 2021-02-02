Entertainment
Assessment: Are we living in a simulation? ‘A Glitch in the Matrix’ attempts to answer this question
If you’re a reality-based person like me, that would help address the central question in Rodney Ascher’s thought-provoking documentary “A Glitch in the Matrix” as an observer, not a participant.
In other words, the question: “Are we living in a simulation?” which, apparently, visionaries such as author Philip K. Dick and entrepreneur Elon Musk believed to get a shrug and a dismissive “no” from me. But others actually think it could (the concept is called simulation theory), and it’s worth diving into a mindset that’s becoming more and more prevalent.
Who knows, I may be wrong about this reality. I wonder as I type this sentence: “A Glitch in the Matrix,” which virtually world-premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, opens virtually in local theaters and on digital platforms on Friday February 5th.
Just a few years ago, that would have been practically mind-blowing.
Ascher, who explored the labyrinthine theories associated with Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” in the 2012 documentary “Room 237” talks to experts, wheelchair philosophers and former virtual addicts about the desensitizing and increasingly isolated nature of human connection and how it affects real encounters.
Click onHerefor highlights from this year’s Sundance Film Festival
Adding to the virtual atmosphere, Ascher does all of his interviews on Zoom, and many of those he interviews have chosen to render their anonymity by using avatars. (It’s weird that they don’t change the background; seeing a normal shelf or closet door behind a talking metallic lizard is pretty fun).
The predominance of video games and role-playing games has also exacerbated the already problematic tendency of people to believe, as one expert puts it, that we have “unique eyes to see what no one else can see,” a trait key among conspiracy theorists. It also allows some people to think of themselves as avatars and other humans as “non-player characters” i.e. programmed non-humans.
Using video clips, animation and news footage, Ascher creates his own alternate universe in “A Glitch in the Matrix” and explores phenomena such as the “Mandela Effect”, a wonder of life real thing in which masses of unconnected people claim to “remember” something that just isn’t true. The phrase was coined because people around the world claim to remember reading or hearing reports that South African apartheid resister Nelson Mandela died in prison in the 1980s, when he actually later became the country’s president and died in 2013.
Ascher also noted the massive influence not in a positive sense of the film “The Matrix,” which inspired murders of desensitized people obsessed with the film’s concept that we live in a computer simulation. There is even a legal term for it, a defense of insanity known as the “Matrix Defense”.
Joshua Cooke, who murdered his foster parents in 2003 after becoming obsessed with ‘The Matrix’ and has since dedicated his life behind bars to helping troubled teens and preventing such crimes (he has written a book on the subject intended to troubled young men called, “Don’t Shoot: Confessions from the Matrix Murderer”), details his state of mind to Ascher during a telephone interview from prison.
I was struck by a description earlier in the film where an expert said that the way society views the human brain is related to our level of technology. For example, when the greatest human achievement was the aqueduct, we thought our brains were liquid, with thoughts and ideas flowing. Around the time the telephone was invented, we thought that information in the brain was transmitted by electrical impulses.
Now in the computer age we have simulation theory. And after?
“Maybe when we die,” says one of Ascher’s experts, “we wake up in the year 3000, then put a quarter in the machine and play another game.”
I sure hope not.
M“A problem on the matrix”: Documentary. Directed by Rodney Ascher. (Uncategorized. 108 minutes.) Available for screening on Friday, February 5 in the virtual theaters of the Roxie Theater, SF Cinema, Rialto Cinemas and Smith Rafael Film Center, and on most major digital rental streaming services.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]