Assessment: Are we living in a simulation? ‘A Glitch in the Matrix’ attempts to answer this question

If you’re a reality-based person like me, that would help address the central question in Rodney Ascher’s thought-provoking documentary “A Glitch in the Matrix” as an observer, not a participant.

In other words, the question: “Are we living in a simulation?” which, apparently, visionaries such as author Philip K. Dick and entrepreneur Elon Musk believed to get a shrug and a dismissive “no” from me. But others actually think it could (the concept is called simulation theory), and it’s worth diving into a mindset that’s becoming more and more prevalent.

Who knows, I may be wrong about this reality. I wonder as I type this sentence: “A Glitch in the Matrix,” which virtually world-premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, opens virtually in local theaters and on digital platforms on Friday February 5th.

Just a few years ago, that would have been practically mind-blowing.

Ascher, who explored the labyrinthine theories associated with Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” in the 2012 documentary “Room 237” talks to experts, wheelchair philosophers and former virtual addicts about the desensitizing and increasingly isolated nature of human connection and how it affects real encounters.

Adding to the virtual atmosphere, Ascher does all of his interviews on Zoom, and many of those he interviews have chosen to render their anonymity by using avatars. (It’s weird that they don’t change the background; seeing a normal shelf or closet door behind a talking metallic lizard is pretty fun).

The predominance of video games and role-playing games has also exacerbated the already problematic tendency of people to believe, as one expert puts it, that we have “unique eyes to see what no one else can see,” a trait key among conspiracy theorists. It also allows some people to think of themselves as avatars and other humans as “non-player characters” i.e. programmed non-humans.

Using video clips, animation and news footage, Ascher creates his own alternate universe in “A Glitch in the Matrix” and explores phenomena such as the “Mandela Effect”, a wonder of life real thing in which masses of unconnected people claim to “remember” something that just isn’t true. The phrase was coined because people around the world claim to remember reading or hearing reports that South African apartheid resister Nelson Mandela died in prison in the 1980s, when he actually later became the country’s president and died in 2013.

Ascher also noted the massive influence not in a positive sense of the film “The Matrix,” which inspired murders of desensitized people obsessed with the film’s concept that we live in a computer simulation. There is even a legal term for it, a defense of insanity known as the “Matrix Defense”.

Joshua Cooke, who murdered his foster parents in 2003 after becoming obsessed with ‘The Matrix’ and has since dedicated his life behind bars to helping troubled teens and preventing such crimes (he has written a book on the subject intended to troubled young men called, “Don’t Shoot: Confessions from the Matrix Murderer”), details his state of mind to Ascher during a telephone interview from prison.

I was struck by a description earlier in the film where an expert said that the way society views the human brain is related to our level of technology. For example, when the greatest human achievement was the aqueduct, we thought our brains were liquid, with thoughts and ideas flowing. Around the time the telephone was invented, we thought that information in the brain was transmitted by electrical impulses.

Now in the computer age we have simulation theory. And after?

“Maybe when we die,” says one of Ascher’s experts, “we wake up in the year 3000, then put a quarter in the machine and play another game.”

I sure hope not.

M“A problem on the matrix”: Documentary. Directed by Rodney Ascher. (Uncategorized. 108 minutes.) Available for screening on Friday, February 5 in the virtual theaters of the Roxie Theater, SF Cinema, Rialto Cinemas and Smith Rafael Film Center, and on most major digital rental streaming services.







