Rebel Wilson reveals she split from billionaire boyfriend Jacob Busch after losing 60lb weight





REBEL Wilson has revealed that she has split from boyfriend Jacob Busch. In great shape, the actress confirmed the news in an Instagram caption on Tuesday afternoon. 9 The actress is single after dating Jacob for just over a year Credit: rebelwilson / Instagram She wrote: “A lot on my mindaghhhhhh # single-girl-header-at-the-Super-Bowl!” The words were written in caption form alongside a photograph of the stunning icon in a denim dress, yellow cardigan and white heels standing on the steps of a trailer. The breakup follows Rebel’s nearly 60-pound weight loss in her so-called ‘health year’ of 2020. Rebel, 40 and Jacob, the billionaire Anheuser-Busch heir, 29, first met when a mutual friend introduced them in 2019. 9 The couple vacationed in Aspen in late December Credit: Instagram 9 They enjoyed the ski retreat together Credit: Instagram The couple made their official debut when they hit the red carpet at the 2020 Monte Carlo Galafor planetary health. The Pitch Perfect star has stunned fans over the past year for her dedication to leading a healthier lifestyle. She recently shared that she officially had hits goal of 165 lbs.. The celebrity spoke to IS! News about her relationship regarding her weight loss, explaining, “Some people on social media are like, ‘Oh, wellyou lost weight and then you have a hot boyfriend“. But what I want to tell these people is that I dated Jacob when I was also the heaviest. 9 Rebel lost 60 pounds last year Credit: Instagram 9 She claimed Jacob loved her ‘at his heaviest’ Credit: Instagram “So it’s not like I suddenly lost weight, and then you’re like, oh you got a hot boyfriend, that’s not how it works. This guy loved me to 100 kilos and now 75 kilos. “ Rebel assured her fans that she handsome billionaire loved her for who she was, adding, “I just want to clarify that. There’s something really heartwarming about that for me because you’re like, oh, that wasn’t necessarily my body type. really love me for me. “Our plans are just to continue and everything is so much fun and enjoyable. We’ll see! We’re talking about some getaways, but I’m not sure exactly. “He’s so in love and I love him. We’ll see what happens.” 9 Pitch Perfect star admitted she keeps things ‘fun’ and not too serious Credit: Instagram 9 The couple have traveled extensively during their year together Credit: Instagram Before dating Jacob, Rebel recently revealed that she used to say yes to each person who asked him for a date. I had an experience where I dated everyone who asked me to date, ”she recounted her love life in 2019. “It was part of the rules for that year, not that I told people it was happening. I just had to give a lot of people a chance and then I learned a lot about myself. 9 The actress recently celebrated reaching her goal weight of 165 lbs. Credit: Instagram 9 She and Jacob broke up Credit: Instagram When asked what she had learned from this interesting experience, she concluded: Don’t close yourself off from love. “ he united Great Britain David Beckham and Piers Morgan pay homage to Captain Tom’s ‘legend’ ORA CONTROLS Rita Ora pictured being quarantined in Australia by armed police Exclusive BRAVE COMBAT Dustin Diamond in pain, struggling to breathe in tragic final hours, friend says Exclusive HARVESTING A HEART Katie Price ‘upset’ as designer uses Harvey’s photo for Hello You C *** masks perfect son Kelvin Fletcher leaves dad in tears with 160k Bentley for his 60th birthday LOTTE OF PAIN GMB’s Charlotte Hawkins forced to isolate herself from her 5-year-old daughter after fear of Covid I had a lot of great friends, but I’ve never allowed myself to form relationships for the last few years. Life is short and you really have to go. Rebel Wilson Shows Off 80 lbs Weight Loss In Swimsuits As She Jet Skis On Getaway With Billionaire Boyfriend Jacob Busch







