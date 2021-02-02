Sundance: National Geographic Nabs Doc ‘Playing with Sharks’ (Exclusive)





11:51 am PST 02/02/2021



through



Mia Galuppo



The feature film, which premiered in the global doc competition, follows the life of Australian conservationist and filmmaker Valerie Taylor.

National GeographicDocumentary Films Acquires Global Rights to Sundance doc Playing with sharks. The feature film, which premiered as part of the global doc competition, follows the life of iconic Australian curator and filmmaker Valerie Taylor, whose work has become the basis of much of this that we know about sharks today. Using underwater archival footage, as well as interviews with Taylor, the film follows his journey from champion spearfishing to an avid shark protector who captured the very first footage of a great white shark underwater. ‘water. Sally Aitken wrote and directed the film, which was produced by Bettina Dalton of WildBear Entertainment. Executive producers include AlanErson for WildBear, Anna Godas and Oli Harbottle for Dogwoof and Paul Wiegard for Madman Entertainment. The main production investment and development support came from Screen Australia, and the document was developed and funded with assistance from Screen NSW. We couldn’t be happier to partner with Nat Geo Doc Films, this is the perfect home for Playing with sharks and we know Nat Geo will embrace and promote his important themes of shark conservation and pioneer women, said Dalton of WildBear Entertainment. Adding Godas, CEO of Dogwoof, who brokered the deal on behalf of the filmmakers: It was the most incredible journey to see this film come to life. We couldn’t be more proud to have helped make this project a reality and we couldn’t have asked for a better team to design it. I can’t think of a more perfect film premiering at Sundance this year for our Nat Geo Docs Film banner than Playing With Sharks. We see it as a kind of homecoming for Valerie, after her first appearance on the cover of National Geographic magazine in June 1973. Valeries thirsty for adventure and love for marine life jumps off the screen. Hers is a truly unique and ambitious story. we look forward to sharing with audiences around the world, ”said Nat Geo’s Carolyn Bernstein. Nat Geo, whose recent documentation features include Ron Howard Rebuild paradise, recently announced a feature film about Dr Anthony Fauci from producers Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus.







