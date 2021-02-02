Mandalorian season 2 honest trailer highlights all the repeats





The Mandalorian season 2 is called for several offenses, including being too repetitive, in the latest installment of Honest Trailers.

The Mandalorian Season 2 gets the Honest Trailers treatment. After arriving with a huge bang in 2019, Jon Favreau and Dave Filonis Disney + Star wars comeback show for season 2 just in time to save 2020. And one way or another The Mandalorian season 2 turned out to be even more shocking and buzzing than the momentous first season. The most interesting aspect of The Mandalorian has of course always been memes-ready baby Yoda, whose story was finally revealed in Season 2 with his real name. Season 2 also saw the arrival of some Star wars Animated characters from the live action side of the universe, including Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan. The Mandalorian season 2 also seduced Star wars fans with the expected return of Boba Fett and the completely unexpected arrival of Luke Skywalker, who showed up in the final moments of the Season 2 finale to ensure everyone would be talking about the episode for weeks to come. . Related: The Mandalorian Might Wrap Clone Wars & Rebels Darkest Storyline With The Mandalorian season 2 is now over and its many spoilers no longer need to be hidden, Screen addicts the ever-hilarious Honest Trailers series turned its sneaky lens on the second season of the Disney + show and the Star wars universe in general. See the clip in the space below: As many critics have already pointed out, The Mandalorian Indeed relies heavily on a few reliable storytelling devices, and tends to feel a bit repetitive as a result. But that repetition really comes to light in a video like this, as the show is called upon to repeat the same scenes over and over again with slight variations. The excessive reliance on practical computer maps is funny enough, but perhaps most hilarious of all is its misuse of the stupid Stormtrooper trope to create action scenes that essentially turn into slapstick massacres as legions of soldiers Distraught Imperials are mowed down by the heroes of the series. . The video also has a lot of fun showing how dark Baby Yoda has gotten in Season 2 as he indulges in all manner of questionable behavior, including killing baby Frog Ladys while eating his eggs. Additionally, the video refers to the controversy surrounding Cara Dune actress Gina Carano, who has been questioned by some Star wars fans for broadcasting his political views on social media. Overall the video is relatively nice The Mandalorian season 2, because it credits the series with being the bestStar wars material on television since the opening credits of the old animated Star Wars: Droids to show. Of course, the video also points out that because The Mandalorian is such a hit, Disney is probably going to create too much spinoff and completely ruin Star wars again. For now though, The Mandalorian feels like a real gift for fans who have felt burnt by the sequel trilogy, as season 2 has undoubtedly been a success despite some glaring issues. More: The Next 10 Star Wars Shows Explained Source: Screen Junkies / YouTube WandaVision’s magic could replace Ms. Marvel’s power origin in the MCU

About the Author

(2152 Published articles)

Dan Zinski is a freelance writer who contributes regularly to Screen Rant. His previous endeavors include writing about sports, general pop culture, celebrity gossip, and various other forms of silly distraction. To date, it has left around 100 unfinished storylines in its wake, the majority of which have thankfully been removed from our plane of existence entirely. He currently resides wherever his head is. His hobbies include eating Doritos, playing Atari games, avoiding eye contact, and drinking excessive amounts of coffee. Her favorite actors include Greta Garbo, Humphrey Bogart, Robert Mitchum, Cate Blanchett, Groucho Marx and Richard Burton. His favorite movie critics of all time are Pauline Kael, Manny Farber and of course himself. He considers Rogue One to be one of the great parodies in history. More from Dan Zinski







