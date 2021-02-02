Will Smith to host 14th series of amendment documents for Netflix





The six-part series, “Amend: The Fight for America,” is billed as “a powerful multimedia journey through American history that encourages viewers to ask what an ‘United States’ really means.”

Netflix is ​​set to tackle the 14th Amendment with the help of Will Smith. On February 17, the streaming service will launch a six-part document series titled Amend: The fight for America, who counts the Suicide Squad star as producer and host. The one-hour episodes will explore the Amendment, which in 1868 promised “freedom and equal protection for all.” The series, which also includes the elders Night show star Larry Wilmore as executive producer, features an arotation of recognizable faces including Mahershala Ali, Diane Lane, Samuel L. Jackson, Pedro Pascal, and Yara Shahidi. This group will deliver speeches and writings by the Amendments’ most passionate supporters and enemies (think Frederick Douglass, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Ruth Bader Ginsburg). Also mixed: the ideas of a large number of contemporary experts and opinion leaders.Edit is billed as “a powerful multimedia journey through American history that encourages viewers to wonder what a ‘United States’ really means.” We are living in unprecedented days as a society, as a country and as a human family. I believe the culture of personal and historical understanding is the imperative spark that ignites the flames of desperately needed compassion and healing, “Smith said in a statement announcing the news Monday.” As Americans, we strive to form a more perfect union that truly establishes justice and equality for all. I think a better understanding of the 14th Amendment is an essential starting point. Our hope with this series is to illuminate the beauty that is America’s promise and to share a message of connection and shared humanity so that we can better understand and celebrate our different experiences as Americans and promote the progress towards the real equality promised to all. people under the 14th Amendment. I am grateful to Netflix and the phenomenal group of people who have come together in front and behind the camera to help us tell this story. This group includes creators Robe Imbriano and Tom Yellin and directors Kenny Leon and Reinaldo Marcus Green, as well as other executive producers Terence Carter, Jana Babatunde-Bey, Jamal Watson, Jonna Mclaughlin and Angus Wall. Amend is a production of Westbrook Studios, The Documentary Group, Wilmore Films and MakeMake Entertainment. Hope families can watchEdittogether and make the series a compelling topic of conversation, ”Wilmore said. Everything we’ve seen happen in America in recent years is about what black people and other marginalized groups have always wanted: to make sure we are.reallypart of America and everything we were constitutionally promised. I think it would be really fantastic ifEdithas helped people better understand how special the bond can be between each of us and our country. While Smith will always be better known as the face of the tentpoles, he has started to dip his toes into the political conversation in recent years. In fact, in 2015 he was so appalled by the spitting up of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump that he allegedly played at getting involved himself. “Looking at the political landscape, I think there might be a future for me,” he said. THR at the time. “This is the first year that I’ve been irritated to a level that I can’t sleep, you know? So I feel like at some point in the near future I’ll have to lend my voice to the conversation in d ‘ a little different way. “









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos