Everything Ted Cruz doesn’t understand about Thanos & Watchmen

US Senator Ted Cruz is wrong about a number of things in his attempt to compare his political opposition to Thanos and the Watchmen franchise.

US Senator Ted Cruz quoted Thanos andGuardiansin a misguided attempt to prove that his political opposition believes that “people are a diseaseHowever, his references to these two touchstones of pop culture are based on an inaccurate understanding of their material, which makes his point moot.

Cruz made the comparison between American progressives and Thanos and Watchmen during an episode of his podcastVerdict with Ted Cruz.“Have you noticed in how many movies rabid environmentalists are often the bad guys?“Cruz asked.”Whether Thanos or Watchmen. The view of the left is that people are a disease. Cruz has since been mocked at that claim. Even Lila Byock, HBO’s 2019 writer and producerGuardiansminiseries, berated him.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Thanos Is DUMB: Why His Blueprint Won’t Even Work

The biggest problem with Cruz’s claim is that he refers to the actions of franchise villains – Thanos and Ozymandias’ snap of dropping a giant squid over New York City – as if they were being greeted by the viewers and his opposition. However, these actions are condemned by the heroes – if anything, these films completely contradict Cruz’s opinion that “the left” thinks people are a disease. The senator’s reasoning also shows that he has a clear misunderstanding of the motives of these villains.

Thanos’ true goal

One of the most iconic moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the Thanos snapAvengers: Infinity War,an action that wiped out half of all life in the universe, it should be noted that Cruz evokes Thanos’ destructive act in the context ofAvengers: Endgame,instead ofInfinity war, which is a small inaccuracy in the face of the rest of his argument.

Thanos’ quest to find the Infinity Stones and use them to lead genocide on a universal scale was not motivated by “enraged environmentalism“as Cruz would suggest, but rather out of the desire to create a balanced universe devoid of suffering. Thanos saw the destruction of Titan, his home planet, caused by a lack of resources to provide for a crowded world, where his idea for ridding the universe of half of his life has come to be. While the problem of scarcity of resources certainly adds an environmental component to Thanos’ mission, Thanos still describes his plan in terms of who will benefit from it, not in terms of a thriving environment, which contradicts the idea that he is a rabid environmentalist.

Also, at odds with Cruz’s point is his own reference to Thanos’ breaking up in the context of Malthusian theory, which he describes as the idea that “people are bad and everything would be better if we had fewer people“This is an oversimplification and inaccurate of English economist Thomas Malthus’ ideas on population growth. Malthus argued that population growth during the 18th and 19th centuries was moving too fast for food production to grow. and resources be maintained. Thanos’ philosophy seems to originate from Malthus Malthus never advocated Thanos-like genocide, instead suggesting abstinence to maintain population control. Cruz’s comparison of Thanos to Malthus is therefore inaccurate and very exaggerated.

Related:

Finally, the logic of Cruz’s argument about his political opposition and Thanos crumbles with the simple fact that Thanos is a villain The Avengers were trying to defeat him because his actions are terribly wrong. Cruz complained in the past about “Left Hollywood”, so why would “the left” make a film that vilified its supposed ideas? Overall, Cruz’s attempt to use Thanos to support his reasoning fails due to a lack of knowledge of the Avengersmovies and Thanos’ motivations.

The real goals of Ozymandias and Lady Trieu

TheGuardiansThe franchise joins Thanos’ snap in Cruz’s claim that rabid environmentalists are the villains of many movies. Cruz is most likely referring to the plan of Ozymandias, also known as Adrian Veidt, to drop a huge squid on New York City, an act that kills millions of people. At Zack Snyder Guardians Adapted from the beloved graphic novel by Dave Gibbons and Alan Moore, Ozymandias’ plan is different: he detonates a series of nuclear explosions in major cities around the world and frames Dr. Manhattan for disaster.

Despite their differences, the two versions of Ozymandias plan share a common goal, which is not at all related to Cruz’s accusations of rabid environmentalism or that humans are a disease on the planet. Instead, Ozymandias plan was to stop the Cold War and the threat of nuclear destruction by creating an enemy the entire world – even the United States and the Soviet Union – could unite against. In the comics and the HBO miniseries, it was about a giant squid that hinted at a hostile alien attacker. In Snyder’s movie, that enemy was Dr. Manhattan. While Thanos ‘snap was somehow environmentally motivated, both versions of Ozymandias’ plan were completely politically motivated and meant to create peace through destructive means.

Even the villain in the GuardiansThe miniseries, Lady Trieu, was not some rabid environmentalist who believed humans had to die to save the earth. Her plan to kill Dr. Manhattan and take his powers was meant to allow her to help humanity in a way she believed Dr. Manhattan and Ozymandias never did. While this may have been partially driven by the environment – with the powers of Dr. Manhattan, Lady Trieu could help overcome an environmental catastrophe – it was mostly focused on proving her own brilliance.

Related: HBO’s Watchmen Ending Explained

The real evil at Watchmen

Cruz may have been referring to the comic or film versions ofGuardians, but if he was referring to the miniseries, it totally missed the meaning. The HBO miniseries is a sequel to the graphic novel, following comic book characters like Ozymandias, Silk Specter, and Dr. Manhattan. However, her main character is someone completely new: Detective Angela Abar. Abar investigates the actions of the white supremacist group known as the Seventh Kavalry and uncovers a plot linked to Chief of Police and Oklahoma Senator Joe Keene.

The real evil at stake inGuardiansIt’s white supremacy, not enraged environmentalism as Cruz seems to suggest. The mini-series begins with the Tulsa Massacre in 1921 and continues to trace violence against blacks throughout history. If Cruz was referring to this iteration ofGuardians in his inaccurate argument, it is clear that he did not understand the main point of the series. For this, and many other reasons, his attempts to attack his political opposition by usingGuardiansand Thanosas the examples completely collapse.

Next: Marvels Original Plans For Thanos Reportedly Improved His Character Journey

The Little Things: Biggest Unanswered Questions After the Movie





About the Author