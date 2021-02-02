All the weird music cameos in the Super Bowl commercials (so far)





Mike Myers and Dana Carvey can be rock heroes in the Wayne’s world universe, but they’re not the only revelers to land key roles in Super Bowl commercials this year. In the era of the pandemic without a gig, many artists are eager to make deals with brands – and several of them have won big prizes in the commercials that will air at halftime in one of the largest annual televised events in the United States. We’ll continue to update the 2021 crowd musical cameos as clips continue to arrive ahead of Sunday’s highly anticipated game. The Weeknd x Pepsi Pepsi is one of the biggest Super Bowl sponsors, and although the company is known for delivering a variety of tongue-in-cheek commercials featuring everyone from Britney Spears and One Direction to Cindy Crawford and Michael J. Fox, its team chose to focus only on a halftime show this year. The point is to tease the big event within the big event. In doing so, Pepsi is focusing on the ubiquitous nature of The Weeknd’s success, “Blinding lights”, that really felt like it was everyone’s lips in 2020 – despite zero recognition from upcoming Grammys. Lil Nas X x Logitech Logitech asks people who “defy logic”, defy logic, to buy Logitech. Spotlighting the innovators of tomorrow, Lil Nas X recounts, calling on young game changers “who challenge genres, algorithms and entire industries”. While hip-hop / country star, LGBTQ + rep and fire-starter TikTok is obviously no stranger to turning heads, his business counterparts are no mere actors either; they are entrepreneurs in fields such as technology, design, environmentalism and cosmetics. Strangely enough, the question of looking to the future was in fact funded by a pandemic that prompted a pause on the present – given that sales of Logitech keyboards, mice and webcams climbed in 2020. Dolly Parton x Squarespace Covid-19 has flipped routines on their heads, scrambling time, forcing many to work hard hours in weird places and causing others to fill freshly empty days and nights with the honing of new skills and knowledge. hobby. In that vein, website building company Square space asked Dolly Parton to flip her 1980 classic, “9 to 5”, to “5 to 9” – a lively escapade that allows the Queen of Encouragement herself to say to confused masses, “You can do it. . ” (The reaction, judging by the YouTube comments, has been a bit mixed.) Post Malone x Bud Light Post Malone appears in the new Bud Light Legends commercial, which sadly isn’t one of the best in the beer empire that had nailed so many other Super Bowl commercials over the years. Here, no heartwarming puppies, brave horses or big laughs. The brand has, however, enlisted some beloved faces from previous spots, including Cedric the Entertainer, the “Bud Knight” and the “I Love You, Man”. It might have been cool to see them all together in a more exciting scenario – or if the sight of a crowd weren’t so disappointing right now – but, at least, the group rescues an overturned supply truck and the real life drink champion, Post Malone, walks away with three cases. Well done to Posty. Lenny Kravitz x Stella Artois “We were all born with 2.5 billion heartbeats,” cooed Lenny Kravitz, taking his place behind the drums. “It makes you a billionaire.” No, the ad doesn’t claim that drinking beer promotes heart health: the madness instead tells viewers to “invest” their billions “in the moments we share,” which are often commemorated with drinks like Stella Artois. While the feeling of celebrating togetherness is sweet in theory, the ad doesn’t quite hit the mark in an age when people can’t yet be together – demonstrating, like so many other things, the awkwardness of an upbeat ad. in times of pandemic. Meek Mill, Leslie Grace x Bacardi This is just a rum commercial. Nothing in the Bacardi spot screams “Super Bowl,” but maybe that’s why it works? The creators don’t try to make social comments or be funny. In fact, the ad uses footage from a full-length film sponsored by Bacardi. Musical clip who sees In the heights Star Leslie Grace and Meek Mill rework the anthem for Miami Sound Machine’s dance floor, “Conga.” The high-level production, fun choreography, and tropical setting end up providing a dreamlike real-life distraction.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos