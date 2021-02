Rebel Wilson Breaks Up With Millionaire Boyfriend Jacob Busch

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch pictured at the Monte Carlo Gala for Planetary Health on September 24, 2020. Photo / Getty Images

Rebel Wilson has broken up with boyfriend Jacob Busch. Wilson posted an enigmatic caption in his latest Instagram post: “Lots of stuff in my head … aghhhhhh … # single-girl-going-to-Super-Bowl!” And a source close to the Pitch Perfect star told The New York Post’s Page Six that their relationship has “run its course.” The 29-year-old Busch is rumored to be worth over $ 150 million and is a member of the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty. Wilson and Busch were first introduced in 2019, according to news.com.au, and started dating before the pandemic began. “He is also very health conscious and they have motivated each other on their health journey,” a source told People magazine when the two were together. The actress, who managed to make 2020 her “year of health,” opened up about the relationship with the media, revealing that Busch is accepting and supporting her trip. “It’s not like I suddenly lost weight, and then you’re like, oh, you have a hot boyfriend, that’s not how it works,” she told E! News. “This guy loved me at 100 kilos and now 75 kilos, I just want to clarify that.” Wilson lost 28kg and documented his journey for his 9.5 million Instagram followers. In a recent interview for Ant Middleton’s Straight Talking series, she reveals that learning to love yourself was the secret to her weight loss. She added that it was difficult for her to share her transformation without projecting a negative message. “It’s hard because I had so much confidence in myself and didn’t want to project a message to people that girls can’t be happy with themselves in sizes bigger, because I was living life. Wilson also touched on the fact that his eating was driven by emotion in an interview with the Drew Barrymore Show late last year. “I think what I mostly suffered from was eating emotionally and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally, there are a lot of stressful things that come with it and I guess my way of dealing with that has been to eat donuts. “So I was working on the mental side of things and wondering why I was doing this?” And why didn’t I value myself and have better self-esteem?

