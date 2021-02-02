WWE Raw TV Ratings Rise With Edge vs. Randy Orton & Royal Rumble Fallout | Launderer report

Photo credit: WWE.com

Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw saw a risein notes witha main event pitting the Royal Rumble-winning Edge against Randy Orton.

According to Daily Showbuzz, Gross average: 1.892million viewers in its three-hour USA Network broadcast, upof last weekof1.820 million.



On the heels of winning the Men’s First Place Rumble and eliminating Orton for the last time, Edge renewed his rivalry with The Viper on Monday night and vowed to end it.

Just when it looked like Orton could win and ruin Edge’s Rumble triumph, Alexa Bliss appeared perched on the turnbuckle with black liquid oozing from her mouth. This distracted Orton enough for Edge to take advantage of it by hitting a spear for the win.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre opened the show before being interrupted by Edge. Drew praised and congratulated Edge, which angered the Rated-R Superstar as he didn’t feel McIntyre was taking him seriously enough as a threat.

Sheamus showed up and berated Edge for speaking to McIntyre only to hit McIntyre with a Brogue Kick, thus likely setting the stage for a feud between them on the road to WrestleMania 37.

Additionally, Damian Priest solidified his status as the main roster after appearing in the Men’s Rumble and enjoying a strong performance the night before.

Priest was backed by award-winning musical artist Bad Bunny during his match against The Miz. Bad Bunny thwarted John Morrison’s attempt to intervene on Miz’s behalf, and Priest was victorious.

Raw also played two title games, with Bobby Lashley retaining the United States Championship against Riddle in a disqualification loss and Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin defeating Lucha House Party to retain the Raw Tag Tag Team Championships.

Among other notable moments on Raw, Naomi and Lana beat Charlotte Flair and Asuka and Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke’s squad to become the No. 1 contender for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships; Xavier Woods defeats Mustafa Ali; Bliss defeats Nikki Cross; and the return of Carlito teaming up with Jeff Hardy to defeat Elias and Jaxson Ryker.

ListenRadio Rust Ringfor all hot wrestling topics. Watch the latest episode in the player below(warning: one languageNSFW).