“Pleasure”: Film review | Sundance 2021

A young woman arrives from a distant land in the capital of a certain entertainment industry and climbs the ladder of success, only to lose a bit of her soul with each step of the climb. This is of course the plot of Showgirls, but it’s not like Paul Verhoeven, or anyone who wrote a version of Faust, never patented the concept. That means Swedish writer and director Ninja Thyberg has room to put her own mark on this classic rags-to-riches-nihilism-and-disillusionment story arc with Pleasure, an explicit account of an ambitious young woman’s journey through the Los Angeles porn industry, with 22-year-old Sofia Kappel.

Founded on years of meticulous research in the porn scene and with actors drawn entirely from that world with the exception of Kappel herself, Pleasure is very persuasive in his evocation of the environment. It captures the camaraderie cuteness of the crew members on set, but also the insidious coercion that comes with filming more extreme and rape-adjacent material. Throughout, Thyberg switches between humor and humiliation with unsettling bluntness, but withhold judgment over character choices to create an ethical test of Rorschach, eliciting reactions that may be more revealing than the film itself.

In press notes, Thyberg writes about her initial approach to the subject as an anthropologist, but gradually found herself connecting with people in the industry. Obviously, since making her 15 minute debut, she also called Pleasure and also during a porn shoot that starred at Cannes Critics’ Week in 2013, she thinks about a way to represent sex work in a positive way that empowers women in business and power. . At the same time, she wants to recognize the patriarchal foundations of the industry and the thorny complications surrounding the notion of consent when economic power is so unevenly distributed between artists and producers.

It’s a very fine feminist needle to thread. In my opinion, Thyberg doesn’t quite pull it off, and the movie feels like another ambivalent yet sophisticated cinematic sex tourism, but with a particularly virgin and enigmatic female protagonist. Recent HBO Series The Deuce covered roughly the same territory with more intellectual weight and dialectical range, but with the luxury of many more hours to explore its subject and characters (though not as many erect penises).

Calling herself Bella Cherry, the protagonist of Kappel is first met going through passport control at LAX, where the customs officer asks her the key existential question from the film: Did she come to the United States for business or pleasure? The answer clearly states the title card, while what follows always makes us wonder if Bella really finds pleasure in the profession she has chosen or if she has a more elusive motivation. Very early on, her colleague Bear (Chris Cock) asks her what her story is, and she begins to tell him about the rape of her father, only to laugh at it like a joke. Later, a phone call to her mother (Eva Melander) back in Sweden offers only a tiny glimpse into Bella’s past, suggesting that she has always been something of a loner.

It turns out that Bella’s lone wolf nature makes her oddly suited to the predatory world she has chosen. Despite the fact that so much of the porn production features girl-on-girl action, designed largely for the enjoyment of straight men, women aren’t always encouraged to love and support each other. Warned early on by Bear that some of her roommates, all signatories to the same management company, could turn out to be bitches in the back, Bella will discover that betrayal is a key theme in her story.

In fact, the supporting roles of adult film artists, such as Chris Cock and Revika Reustle and Dana DeArmond, as roommates of Bella, Joy and Ashley, respectively, represent some of the Pleasurethe real delicacies. Used to improvising in their character and fearless on screen, they bring a salty and self-confident naturalism to the proceedings, as if they had just wandered from a first Harmony Korine or David Gordon Green film through the lot. The score, mingling raspy rap and classic coloratura noodles, is another jerk of dissonant fun in a movie that never ceases to trip viewers’ expectations, until the utterly abrupt and quite eerie final moment.

