Rebel Wilson and boyfriend Jacob Busch have split up





Rebel Wilson is a “single girl” again. A rep for the “Pitch Perfect” star has confirmed to TODAY that Wilson and her boyfriend Jacob Busch have gone their separate ways. Confirmation of the couple’s split came shortly after Wilson appeared to address his relationship status in an Instagram post Tuesday. Wilson shared a photo of herself posing next to a trailer. “Lots of stuff in my head … aghhhhhh,” she wrote, adding the hashtag # single-girl-going-to-Super-Bowl! Wilson, 40, and Busch, 29, made their red carpet debuts as a couple at the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health in Monaco in September. Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch pose on the red carpet at the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health in Monaco in September. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images After their relationship went public, the “Bridesmaids” star continues to share photos with Busch, whose family founded the Anheuser-Busch brewery, on Instagram. “Our plans are just to continue and everything is so much fun and enjoyable,” Wilson said. IS! News romance in November. “We’ll see! We’re talking about a few getaways, but I’m not sure exactly. He’s so in love and I love him. We’ll see what happens.” Although the funny Hollywood woman made headlines last year for her svelte new look, she told E! News during the same interview that Busch was interested in her before losing weight. “Some people on social media are like, ‘Oh, well, you lost weight and then you had a hot boyfriend.’ But, what I want to say to these people is that I dated Jacob when I was also the heaviest, ”Wilson said. She added that what she liked most about Busch was his “sweet” personality. “If you meet someone on an app, you can’t tell how sweet and genuine they are as a person. And you accepted, you actually have to try and flesh it out in real life, I think. But that, for me, this quality of sweetness is just something that I was really looking for and that’s what Jacob brings to me, ”she explained.







