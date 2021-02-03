Christina Perri shares how the family heals after pregnancy loss





Christina Perri explains how her family is focused on healing just two months after her baby girl was stillborn in the third trimester of her pregnancy. The “A Thousand Years” singer, 34, posted an update to her Instagram story on Tuesday, showing up with her husband Paul Costabile holding the hand of their daughter, Carmella, 3, as the family walked on the street. beach. “We are healing. A little bit each day we take another step forward,” Perri wrote. Christina Perri has opened up about her pregnancy loss and said watching her 3-year-old daughter cry was the hardest part. Courtesy of Christina Perri / Instagram “I continue to describe grief as a home,” she added. “I live in this house now, I just go room to room. Paul and Carmella are also here in the House of Sorrow. We heal together and alone. Perri’s due date was in January, but she revealed on Instagram in November that she may have to give birth prematurely due to pregnancy complications. The singer gave birth to her baby girl on November 23 and then shared the heartbreaking update that she was “born silent after fighting so hard for success in our world.” “She is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts,” added Perri. The March of Dimes defines stillbirth as when a baby dies in the womb after 20 weeks of gestation. Stillbirth affects 23,600 babies per year in the United States, according to statistics from the nonprofit. Perri said the “hardest part” was watching Carmella mourn her little sister, but added that the toddler is “made of stars. She continues to light up our darkness.” “Some days we take 3 steps forward and some days we don’t move,” Perri wrote. “love guides us. we keep facing the sun. we always try to be well. we do all the therapy and healing things that someone can do. we know the road is long. the messages and the love we still receive day continues to carry us through. Thank you. “

