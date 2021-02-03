Watch the first trailer for Peacock’s Punky Brewster rebirth





The first full trailer for the new “Punky Brewster” reboot is here. Peacock, the NBCUniversals streaming service, released the long-awaited comedy trailer on Tuesday. Original star Soleil Moon Frye is reprising the role of Punky, who is now a single mother of three, with Freddie Prinze Jr. also playing the role of Punky’s ex-husband Travis. The trailer begins with flashback footage of Pigtailed Punky from the original series before showing Punky now as an adult desperately trying to reclaim his “punky power” after his split from Travis. “Raising three kids on my own, I barely keep them together,” Punky says in the clip. “It’s time for me to focus on myself and my needs.” Soleil Moon Frye, right, and Freddie Prinze, left, with their child co-stars in the new ‘Punky Brewster’. Peacock When one of Punky’s girls tries to show her a photo of a potential new partner on a dating app, Punky dismisses the idea. “I’m not ready to go out again. Your dad and I have broken up,” she said before taking a quick glance. “A fireman? Saint Macanoli!” The cast of Peacock’s new “Punky Brewster” reboot, which will begin on February 25. Peacock But clearly, a spark still exists between Punky and Travis, as another girl from the couple points out as Travis is in the room. “You still have something for him,” she said to her mother. The original “Punky Brewster” aired 1984-86 on NBC and 1987-88 in syndication and told the story of Punky, a brilliant little girl raised by her grumpy but big-hearted adoptive father, Henry (George Gaynes). Joining Frye and Prinze in the new series are original actor Cherie Johnson, who returns as Punkys bestie, Cherie, and newcomer Quinn Copeland, who plays Izzy, a foster system girl who reminds Punky of her youngster. I. Check out the 10 episodes of the new “Punky Brewster” February 25 on Peacock.

