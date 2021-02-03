Lana Condor: I felt mentally horrible after the success of To All the Boys I’ve Loved | Entertainment





Lana Condor felt mentally horrible after the success of To All the Boys Ive Loved Before. The 23-year-old actress starred as Lara Jean Covey in the 2018 Netflix film and its 2020 sequel, and said the success of the film series has made her suffer from her mental health because she was just saying yes. at every opportunity. came his way. She said: “I was just saying yes to everything because this is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and you want to take advantage of it, and you want to feel like you are embracing everything fully. But I have never felt more. horrible mentally. I was so exhausted. I would come home at night and I couldn’t speak. I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t sleep. I was shaking to go to bed and shaking to wake up because it was was so much stimulation. “ Thankfully, Lana had an incredible support system behind her, in the form of her five-year-old boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre. She added, “Anthony – every night or every morning – folds my pajamas and tucks them under my pillow so I don’t have to go get them. This is the greatest expression of love to me. C so much better than, I don’t know, a hot air balloon. He has been there and supports. He never held me back once. He always wants the best for my future. He wants to be part of it. This is what I would say to [my character] Lara Jean: If someone makes you choose [between them and] your career or your future and your success and your path and your journey, it’s probably not the right person to be with. “ To improve her mental health, Lana and Anthony moved from Los Angeles to Seattle, and the actress said she now feels more human. Speaking to SELF magazine, she said: “I feel more human. Life is slower where I live now, and I have never felt happier, because I feel more full.”

