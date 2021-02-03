Ricky Powell, 59, dies; Early Chronic Hip-Hop and Downtown New York

Ricky Powell, the Zelig of downtown New York who, with his point-and-shoot camera, documented the early years of hip-hop ancestry as well as a host of other subcultural scenes and celebrities and fringe figures who populated the city, was found dead on Monday in his West Village apartment. He was 59 years old.

The death was confirmed by its director and archivist, Tono Radvany, who said a cause had not yet been determined. Mr Powell learned he had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease last year and that he had ongoing heart problems.

Mr. Powell has often called, lovingly, the Lazy Hustler oozing vintage New York charm and pinch. An avid walker, he pounded the sidewalk with his camera and snapped pictures of everything he liked: superstars, well-dressed passers-by, animals.

Above all, he was close to the emergence of the Beastie Boys, which catapulted him into an unforeseen career as a touring photographer and key member of the entourage, putting him at the forefront of the global hip explosion. -hop from the mid-1980s.